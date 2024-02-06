All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessOctober 4, 2021

Groundbreaking set for new assisted-living facility in Cape

More than two years after announcing plans for Newbridge Retirement Community, an assisted-living and memory care facility, in Cape Girardeau, Newbridge Management LLC has scheduled a groundbreaking ceremony this week for the project. The event is set for 3 p.m. Thursday at the future site of the senior living facility, 1205 S. Mount Auburn Road...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
A sign as seen Friday along South Mount Auburn Road near South Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau marks the location of the groundbreaking scheduled this week for a new retirement and assisted living facility.
A sign as seen Friday along South Mount Auburn Road near South Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau marks the location of the groundbreaking scheduled this week for a new retirement and assisted living facility.JAY WOLZ

More than two years after announcing plans for Newbridge Retirement Community, an assisted-living and memory care facility, in Cape Girardeau, Newbridge Management LLC has scheduled a groundbreaking ceremony this week for the project.

The event is set for 3 p.m. Thursday at the future site of the senior living facility, 1205 S. Mount Auburn Road.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

According to initial reports when the project was announced in June 2019, the facility will specialize in caring for those 65 and older with dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

Preleasing will begin in May with an opening tentatively planned for December 2022.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessDec. 9
Stock market today: Nvidia drags Wall Street from its record...
BusinessDec. 9
Doctor, gastroenterologist join Saint Francis clinics
BusinessDec. 9
New, expanding businesses celebrate with ribbon-cuttings
BusinessDec. 9
Gas prices near lowest levels since 2021

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Teriyaki Madness opens Dec. 20 in Cape Girardeau
BusinessDec. 9
Teriyaki Madness opens Dec. 20 in Cape Girardeau
FRESH new look: Cape Girardeau restaurateurs open new location, launch franchising initiative
BusinessDec. 8
FRESH new look: Cape Girardeau restaurateurs open new location, launch franchising initiative
UnitedHealthcare CEO's shooting opens a door for many to vent frustrations over insurance
BusinessDec. 7
UnitedHealthcare CEO's shooting opens a door for many to vent frustrations over insurance
Paws-itive change: Jackson dog trainers move into new location
BusinessDec. 2
Paws-itive change: Jackson dog trainers move into new location
New school location, boutique host ribbon-cuttings
BusinessDec. 2
New school location, boutique host ribbon-cuttings
Cheaper fuel early Christmas gift for commuters
BusinessDec. 2
Cheaper fuel early Christmas gift for commuters
Cape Girardeau, Perryville chambers to host networking events
BusinessDec. 2
Cape Girardeau, Perryville chambers to host networking events
Dessert shop among new Cape Girardeau businesses
BusinessDec. 2
Dessert shop among new Cape Girardeau businesses
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy