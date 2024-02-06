Groundbreaking set for new assisted-living facility in Cape

More than two years after announcing plans for Newbridge Retirement Community, an assisted-living and memory care facility, in Cape Girardeau, Newbridge Management LLC has scheduled a groundbreaking ceremony this week for the project.
The event is set for 3 p.m. Thursday at the future site of the senior living facility, 1205 S. Mount Auburn Road.
According to initial reports when the project was announced in June 2019, the facility will specialize in caring for those 65 and older with dementia and Alzheimer's disease.
Preleasing will begin in May with an opening tentatively planned for December 2022.
