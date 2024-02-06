Groundbreaking held in south Cape Girardeau for Gibson Center addition

Gibson Center for Behavioral Change and Community Counseling Center held a May 23 groundbreaking for a 3,000-square-foot addition to the Gibson men's residential program at 1112 Linden St. in south Cape Girardeau for a behavioral health crisis center.
Gibson chief operating officer Ryan Essex said the $500,000 project should be complete by fall, with VanderMierden Construction as general contractor.
