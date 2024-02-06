All sections
BusinessJune 6, 2022

Groundbreaking held in south Cape Girardeau for Gibson Center addition

Gibson Center for Behavioral Change and Community Counseling Center held a May 23 groundbreaking for a 3,000-square-foot addition to the Gibson men's residential program at 1112 Linden St. in south Cape Girardeau for a behavioral health crisis center...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A groundbreaking was held May 23 for the area's first Behavioral Health Crisis Center, to be located at 1112 Linden St. in south Cape Girardeau. From left, Ryan Essex, Gibson COO; Stacy Kinder, Cape Girardeau mayor; Savannah Martin, program manager, Community Counseling Center (CCC); Wendy Ice, CCC CEO; John Gary, Gibson CEO; David Terrell, CEO, Bootheel Counseling Services; Barry Hovis, state representative, House District 146; Wes Blair, Cape Girardeau police chief; Angie Plunkett, diversion coordinator, Missouri Department of Mental Health.
A groundbreaking was held May 23 for the area's first Behavioral Health Crisis Center, to be located at 1112 Linden St. in south Cape Girardeau. From left, Ryan Essex, Gibson COO; Stacy Kinder, Cape Girardeau mayor; Savannah Martin, program manager, Community Counseling Center (CCC); Wendy Ice, CCC CEO; John Gary, Gibson CEO; David Terrell, CEO, Bootheel Counseling Services; Barry Hovis, state representative, House District 146; Wes Blair, Cape Girardeau police chief; Angie Plunkett, diversion coordinator, Missouri Department of Mental Health.

Gibson Center for Behavioral Change and Community Counseling Center held a May 23 groundbreaking for a 3,000-square-foot addition to the Gibson men's residential program at 1112 Linden St. in south Cape Girardeau for a behavioral health crisis center.

Gibson chief operating officer Ryan Essex said the $500,000 project should be complete by fall, with VanderMierden Construction as general contractor.

