Ground-A-Bout expands again

Ground-A-Bout coffee shop announced Thursday, March 9, via Facebook that it will soon expand to a fourth location — at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, effective Monday, May 1.
Company co-founder and owner Bob Schooley previously took over operations in January of Parengo Coffee in Sikeston, Missouri.
Ground-A-Bout first location is 107 E. Adams St. in Jackson, which opened in 2016.
Schooley assumed ownership June 1, 2021, of the former Baristas Coffee, 338 Broadway, on the ground level of Cape Girardeau's Marquette Tower.
