Grocery stores to host career fairs this week

St. Louis-based Schnuck Markets Inc. will host a companywide career fair at all 110 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin — including its location on South Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau — from 1 until 5 p.m. Thursday.
A variety of positions are available throughout the organization offering flexible schedules, career advancement opportunities and other perks, including health benefits after a qualifying period.
Most positions are part time to start with no experience necessary.
More information, including an online application, may be found at www.schnucks.com/careers.
