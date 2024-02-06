Greetings from the Southeast Missourian's new business journalist

My name is Christopher Borro, and I have the fortune and privilege of being your new Southeast Missourian business editor.
I have been working here at the newspaper for the last four months and it's been quite the enjoyable experience so far. I've loved being able to cover grand openings, big events, local happenings — anything that can help the public learn more about, and become involved in, their community. To me, that's the greatest joy of being a journalist.
I had never been to Missouri before I moved to Cape Girardeau to work for the Southeast Missourian. I had written for publications in Iowa, Nebraska and my home state of Illinois; though I'm from the suburbs of Chicago, not right across the river.
Driving down to my new apartment July 3, I got off the interstate and marveled at the Avenue of Flags. I attended a citizenship ceremony the next day and knew Cape Girardeau was someplace special.
I know I have some big shoes to fill, and I want to thank Jeff Long for his help in showing me how to carry out the duties of editor as well as being an excellent example of someone I should strive to be like in this position.
I hope you'll bear with me as I continue to learn the ropes in this new role. I want to be the best writer I can be, the best editor I can be, and someone whose stories you'll continue to enjoy.
I am always open to feedback and story ideas. Feel free to contact me with either one at (573) 388-3630 or cborro@semissourian.com.
Have a good week!
