Greetings from the Southeast Missourian's new business journalist

My name is Christopher Borro, and I have the fortune and privilege of being your new Southeast Missourian business editor.

I have been working here at the newspaper for the last four months and it's been quite the enjoyable experience so far. I've loved being able to cover grand openings, big events, local happenings — anything that can help the public learn more about, and become involved in, their community. To me, that's the greatest joy of being a journalist.

I had never been to Missouri before I moved to Cape Girardeau to work for the Southeast Missourian. I had written for publications in Iowa, Nebraska and my home state of Illinois; though I'm from the suburbs of Chicago, not right across the river.

Driving down to my new apartment July 3, I got off the interstate and marveled at the Avenue of Flags. I attended a citizenship ceremony the next day and knew Cape Girardeau was someplace special.