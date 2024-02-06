Greed is trumping fear: Investors give stocks another chance

NEW YORK -- Investors finally may be giving stocks another chance.

For years, many refused to buy into the hype, even as the stock market climbed to record after record. Wounds from the 2008 financial crisis still were too raw, and investors couldn't stomach the risk of watching their nest eggs drop by more than half for a second time.

Instead, they favored bonds, which have pumped out relatively steady and healthy returns for decades.

Enter Donald Trump.

Since his surprise victory in last month's presidential election, stock prices have soared higher, and bond prices have sunk on expectations faster economic growth and inflation may be on the way.

The change has been so seismic, investors poured a net $20.7 billion into U.S. stock funds last month. That's the biggest month for stock funds since 2014 and a turnaround from the nearly $76 billion that left those same funds in the 10 earlier months, according to Morningstar.

Ignore the dollars lost by funds run by stock-picking managers looking to beat the market, which have been unpopular in recent years, and U.S. stock index funds attracted a record $41.9 billion in November.

Bond funds, meanwhile, saw money head out the door. Investors pulled more than $13 billion from them, with the majority coming from those invested in bonds issued by city, state and other local governments.

The flow into stocks and out of bonds may grow only stronger, many fund managers said, once investors get year-end statements that show losses for bond funds. These funds are supposed to be the steadiest part of a portfolio, and many investors may be surprised to see they too can lose money.

The largest bond fund by assets, Vanguard's Total Bond Market Index fund, was down 3.9 percent in the fourth quarter through Wednesday, with almost all of the loss coming since the Nov. 8 election. It's still up 1.7 percent for 2016.

Of course, it's too early to tell whether this is a big reset in investors' psychology or another temporary blip. Analysts and fund managers have been predicting a "great rotation" from bonds into stocks for years, and it hasn't happened.

One big reason: Interest rates have remained low in recent years, and falling rates push up prices for existing bonds. Even after bonds lost money in the spring of 2013, when investor worries about a pullback in stimulus from the Federal Reserve led to a "taper tantrum," interest rates began falling again, and investors quickly returned to plowing dollars back into bond funds.