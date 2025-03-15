Great companies have competitive compensation, promote a positive work culture around shared values and goals, and feel like family. When you find a place like that, your satisfaction goes up. Work is no longer just about a paycheck or living for the weekend; it’s about showing up for others and having them show up for you. When people feel valued and cared for, they are likely to perform better and go the extra mile, even beyond their job description. And with a third of our lives spent at work, it’s important that the environment is a positive place to be.

For the five companies listed here, investing in relationships is at the top of their list. They know that people matter. And in their own way, each business is finding unique ways to boost culture, build relationships and make a lasting impact while doing it.

Work hard. Play hard.

Carisa Stark is the creator and owner of Mary Janes Burgers and Brew, Urban Lofts, Tiny Houses of French Village, The Warehouse Entertainment District, The Mediterranean House 1858, and The Atrium Hotel in Downtown Perryville. Her multi-unit hospitality business operates with a staff of 55 employees, who Stark says know how to work hard and how to play hard – the foundation of their positive work culture.

Because of the long hours, nights, weekends and holidays that come with work in the service industry, Stark closes down the restaurant two nights a year – once in July and once in December – as a special treat to her staff. In July, she hosts a pool party or a float trip, and in December, it’s their big Christmas party, complete with a DJ, dance party and gifts. Stark says it’s a great opportunity to get to know the personal side of staff members and their plus one.

“It’s my thank you to the team, a chance to show appreciation for everything they do for the restaurant and our guests,” says Stark. “I never want the guest experience to exceed the team experience and the team experience should never exceed the guest.”

Stark, who frequently travels and comes up with creative ideas, says she’s fortunate to take them to a team who keeps them going. Whether eating, drinking, shopping or celebrating, she wants people visiting downtown Perryville to have the full-circle hospitality experience. According to Stark, it happens because of the great work environment, which starts with the hiring process.

If someone wants to work at one of her six venues, Stark invites them in on a high-volume night and pairs them with a team member. According to Stark, the staff are a motley crew of wild personalities who often call themselves the island of misfit toys. While many employees have been with her since the beginning, Stark knows that this work is just a stepping stone for others. Through her team-hire approach, adapted from the process at Trader Joe’s, Stark says you can find out immediately if they’re going to fit in.

This process of getting to know her team, and them getting to know each other, has allowed them to bond and see the human side of each other.

“You never know what's going on with someone, but it helps us become a little more compassionate, especially in a difficult world,” says Stark. “Someone can’t pay their electric bill or just had a baby, the team comes together to help each other out. It’s their work family. We don’t let each other fall.”

It’s not one size fits all. It’s one size fits one.

Dr. Bill Shipley spent time in the public health arena, from Texas to Oregon, before settling in Missouri and opening his practice, Cure Dental. His mission is to heal smiles beautifully – to make sure that people feel cared for, knowing that someone is by their side. Dr. Shipley says he can’t do it by himself, so having people who want to do that with him is important. Putting employees first is how he gets it done.

“Prioritizing employees' health, well-being and growth adds value to their life,” says Dr. Shipley. “Treat employees right and they will do the same for the customer.”

In addition to the week of PTO employees receive, Dr. Shipley gives them an additional four weeks off per year for rest and rejuvenation. And because it’s hard to move up the ladder in a dental office, Dr. Shipley encourages new ways to improve their work with hands-on skills training and the use of cutting-edge technology.

Dental administrator Carie Huston says, “The freedom to learn and try new things keeps work exciting and gives us the chance to bring fresh ideas to the table. Plus, maintaining a personal touch with each patient makes our work feel meaningful and rewarding.”

When patients walk into the cozy office space, they may notice the pictures of food on the wall or the matching shoes on the staff's feet – both part of the culture and community – but greeting each person by name speaks to their value right from the start. Each step of the process at Cure Dental is designed with the individual in mind, making it a one size fits one, rather than a one size fits all experience.

“We love celebrating our patients' milestones, especially when it comes to new smiles,” says Huston. “When patients finish their smile design, we throw a little reveal party to mark the moment and celebrate their transformation. We even raise a glass of non-alcoholic bubbly with them.”

Small personal touches and unique experiences, for both the employees and the patients, are at the heart of what Shipley strives for.

Our Doors Are Always Open

Select Plastics is a rigid plastic sheet extruder with plants in Scott City, Missouri, and Fort Worth, Texas. Focused on building and construction, the plastic sheets are designed to be formed and molded through a process called thermoforming, allowing their customers to quickly mass produce small and large parts for their businesses. A 24-hour, 7-day-a-week operation may seem stressful, but for the 150 employees distributed between the two locations, Select Plastics is a great place to work. The motto is and always has been ‘family-first.’

“Our decisions are based on helping our employees have a well-balanced home life,” said vice president and general manager Tim Simmers, who lives in Jackson. “We operate with the same type of schedule as Mondi and P&G, with the biggest difference being that we do not have swing shifts. Our employees’ schedules are constant days or constant nights.”