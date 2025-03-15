Great companies have competitive compensation, promote a positive work culture around shared values and goals, and feel like family. When you find a place like that, your satisfaction goes up. Work is no longer just about a paycheck or living for the weekend; it’s about showing up for others and having them show up for you. When people feel valued and cared for, they are likely to perform better and go the extra mile, even beyond their job description. And with a third of our lives spent at work, it’s important that the environment is a positive place to be.
For the five companies listed here, investing in relationships is at the top of their list. They know that people matter. And in their own way, each business is finding unique ways to boost culture, build relationships and make a lasting impact while doing it.
Carisa Stark is the creator and owner of Mary Janes Burgers and Brew, Urban Lofts, Tiny Houses of French Village, The Warehouse Entertainment District, The Mediterranean House 1858, and The Atrium Hotel in Downtown Perryville. Her multi-unit hospitality business operates with a staff of 55 employees, who Stark says know how to work hard and how to play hard – the foundation of their positive work culture.
Because of the long hours, nights, weekends and holidays that come with work in the service industry, Stark closes down the restaurant two nights a year – once in July and once in December – as a special treat to her staff. In July, she hosts a pool party or a float trip, and in December, it’s their big Christmas party, complete with a DJ, dance party and gifts. Stark says it’s a great opportunity to get to know the personal side of staff members and their plus one.
“It’s my thank you to the team, a chance to show appreciation for everything they do for the restaurant and our guests,” says Stark. “I never want the guest experience to exceed the team experience and the team experience should never exceed the guest.”
Stark, who frequently travels and comes up with creative ideas, says she’s fortunate to take them to a team who keeps them going. Whether eating, drinking, shopping or celebrating, she wants people visiting downtown Perryville to have the full-circle hospitality experience. According to Stark, it happens because of the great work environment, which starts with the hiring process.
If someone wants to work at one of her six venues, Stark invites them in on a high-volume night and pairs them with a team member. According to Stark, the staff are a motley crew of wild personalities who often call themselves the island of misfit toys. While many employees have been with her since the beginning, Stark knows that this work is just a stepping stone for others. Through her team-hire approach, adapted from the process at Trader Joe’s, Stark says you can find out immediately if they’re going to fit in.
This process of getting to know her team, and them getting to know each other, has allowed them to bond and see the human side of each other.
“You never know what's going on with someone, but it helps us become a little more compassionate, especially in a difficult world,” says Stark. “Someone can’t pay their electric bill or just had a baby, the team comes together to help each other out. It’s their work family. We don’t let each other fall.”
Dr. Bill Shipley spent time in the public health arena, from Texas to Oregon, before settling in Missouri and opening his practice, Cure Dental. His mission is to heal smiles beautifully – to make sure that people feel cared for, knowing that someone is by their side. Dr. Shipley says he can’t do it by himself, so having people who want to do that with him is important. Putting employees first is how he gets it done.
“Prioritizing employees' health, well-being and growth adds value to their life,” says Dr. Shipley. “Treat employees right and they will do the same for the customer.”
In addition to the week of PTO employees receive, Dr. Shipley gives them an additional four weeks off per year for rest and rejuvenation. And because it’s hard to move up the ladder in a dental office, Dr. Shipley encourages new ways to improve their work with hands-on skills training and the use of cutting-edge technology.
Dental administrator Carie Huston says, “The freedom to learn and try new things keeps work exciting and gives us the chance to bring fresh ideas to the table. Plus, maintaining a personal touch with each patient makes our work feel meaningful and rewarding.”
When patients walk into the cozy office space, they may notice the pictures of food on the wall or the matching shoes on the staff's feet – both part of the culture and community – but greeting each person by name speaks to their value right from the start. Each step of the process at Cure Dental is designed with the individual in mind, making it a one size fits one, rather than a one size fits all experience.
“We love celebrating our patients' milestones, especially when it comes to new smiles,” says Huston. “When patients finish their smile design, we throw a little reveal party to mark the moment and celebrate their transformation. We even raise a glass of non-alcoholic bubbly with them.”
Small personal touches and unique experiences, for both the employees and the patients, are at the heart of what Shipley strives for.
Select Plastics is a rigid plastic sheet extruder with plants in Scott City, Missouri, and Fort Worth, Texas. Focused on building and construction, the plastic sheets are designed to be formed and molded through a process called thermoforming, allowing their customers to quickly mass produce small and large parts for their businesses. A 24-hour, 7-day-a-week operation may seem stressful, but for the 150 employees distributed between the two locations, Select Plastics is a great place to work. The motto is and always has been ‘family-first.’
“Our decisions are based on helping our employees have a well-balanced home life,” said vice president and general manager Tim Simmers, who lives in Jackson. “We operate with the same type of schedule as Mondi and P&G, with the biggest difference being that we do not have swing shifts. Our employees’ schedules are constant days or constant nights.”
But constant doesn’t mean inflexible. The leadership team at Select Plastics knows family events are important and does everything in their power to allow time off for employees to attend their children’s school and sporting events. They also offer a scholarship program for employee children who attend college or trade schools. And because of the efficient and moderate-paced operation, employees don’t have to deal with unnecessary stress, giving them the capability to leave work at work and be present when they head home.
“The cornerstones to our success are built around investment in people, quality, service and cutting-edge technology,” said vice president and operations manager Gary Simmers, who is Tim's younger brother. Gary lives in Advance. “We promote face-to-face discussion to answer any questions our employees have. If an employee wants to talk, our doors are always open.”
And of course, they have fun, too. When the weather allows for it, the leadership team grills steaks for all four of their shifts. This allows them to spend time with the employees during their workday in a more laid-back setting. They also take employees and customers on company-sponsored hunting trips, a reward and bonding experience for top performers.
“Treating employees as valuable components of the business is key,” says plant manager Michael Simmers, Gary's son. “We as leaders must give them the tools and opportunity. Then we must find, develop and reward great employees. Our goal is to fill our business with those we consider great.”
Cape Girardeau Urology Associates (CGUA) is an independent urology practice serving the needs of Southeast Missouri and the surrounding areas. Together, the 45-person team of doctors, nurse practitioners, management and support staff work to carry out the daily needs of their patients. While healthcare can be a demanding job, the staff at CGUA aims to provide exceptional care while keeping things light and coming together to share the load. For them, creating a positive work environment starts with the morning huddle.
“Every morning, a few people from each department meet in person to gather information about the day,” says clinical manager Sarah Schellingerhout, RN. “We discuss fallouts from the day before, what needs to be worked on, who is on call that day and get ahead of anything else that needs to be discussed. It’s just better in person; more of a team approach.”
The huddle, led by office manager Lisa Nussbaum, always ends with a joke of the day. Its only purpose is to put a smile on the faces of the team before being disbursed to do what they each do best – providing optimal care to those who need it. But like any good team member, if someone is in need, another steps up.
“Our environment revolves around teamwork and good communication,” says medical assistant Laci Beasley. “Communication is clear and explained in a way that can easily be understood. Everyone works to listen and give positive feedback.”
Medical assistant Patience VanderMieder says, “The versatility and adaptability of this team is how positivity is spread and institutional trust is built. Healthcare truly is a team sport that promotes the well being of its employees and patients as a whole.”
At CGUA, the team agrees that no player or position is more important than any other. No one is set apart or picked off because every role matters. It’s part of what makes them great. If someone in leadership has high expectations of a coworker, it’s because they have high expectations of themselves. When disagreements occur, they discuss it and move forward to accomplish their goals as a team.
"During the 30 plus years I have worked here, I have never felt like just another corporate number," says lab manager Willard Smith, MLT. "I am a part of a highly skilled team designed to diagnose, treat and cure disease while showing compassion and maintaining our patient’s dignity throughout all phases of urologic healthcare."
TNT Fitness has a clear mission—helping people overcome pain and improve mobility. Through personalized programs that include percussion massage, targeted stretching, and specialized exercise, owners Tyler Blessing and David Blessing are dedicated to empowering individuals to lead healthier lives with less pain. They challenge the status quo by offering simple yet creative solutions to common problems.
But it’s their willingness to get uncomfortable and push the limits, paired with flexibility and fun, that makes them a great place to work.
Together, their team members participated in 75-Hard, an intense fitness challenge for the mind and body. For 75 days, participants complete two 45-minute workouts (one outside), follow a nutrition plan, drink 100 ounces of water, abstain from alcohol, read 10 pages of a non-fiction book and take a progress photo.
While this type of challenge is not recommended for everyone, Tyler Blessing says, “It not only strengthened our discipline but deepened our bond as a team, proving that when we invest in ourselves and each other, we all rise together.”
At TNT Fitness, failures are part of the learning process. Every achievement, big or small, is recognized, and all progress is celebrated. The team is empowered to take risks and to embrace challenges as opportunities for growth.
But not everything is meant to be a challenge. Sometimes, the purpose is joy – like dressing up at Halloween or playing in a local wiffleball tournament. Other times, it’s service – like packing food together at Feed My Starving Children. No matter what the occasion, the studio has become a gathering place where families come together. And the energy is contagious.
“Tyler and David are the happiest people I’ve ever been around,” says administrative assistant Misti Laws. “It’s refreshing and encouraging, not only for me, but for our clients who arrive in pain.”
Tyler Blessing says alleviating chronic pain and transforming lives creates a deeply fulfilling work environment. When clients experience renewed optimism and improved well-being, they feel a profound sense of purpose and accomplishment. This shared impact fosters a culture where every team member is motivated by the positive changes they help create, reinforcing a work atmosphere built on fulfillment, compassion and the power of making a real difference.
