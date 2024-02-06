All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessJanuary 22, 2024

Grand opening, anniversary ribbon-cuttings planned

Several ribbon-cuttings will be held throughout the week. n The Cleaning Co. cleaning and flooring service is holding a grand opening ribbon-cutting at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 25. It will take place at the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce office, 1846 E. Jackson Blvd...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Magnolia Soap & Bath Co. in Cape Girardeau is one of several businesses holding ribbon-cuttings in the area throughout the week. In this case, it's for a one-year anniversary.
Magnolia Soap & Bath Co. in Cape Girardeau is one of several businesses holding ribbon-cuttings in the area throughout the week. In this case, it's for a one-year anniversary.Christopher Borro

Several ribbon-cuttings will be held throughout the week.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • The Cleaning Co. cleaning and flooring service is holding a grand opening ribbon-cutting at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 25. It will take place at the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce office, 1846 E. Jackson Blvd.
  • Southeast Missouri Suicide Prevention Inc. is hosting an open house event at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, at its 810 E. Jackson Blvd. location in Jackson.
  • Magnolia Soap & Bath Co. beauty and cosmetic store is celebrating its one-year anniversary with a ribbon-cutting at 10:30 a.m., Friday Jan. 26. This will take place at 440 S. Mount Auburn Road, Suite 108, in Cape Girardeau.
  • Sarah Reilly Shelter Insurance will celebrate a year of service with a ribbon-cutting. This event will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, at 2907 Independence St., Suite E, in Cape Girardeau.
  • Pulse Fitness and Nutrition will celebrate its one-year anniversary with a ribbon-cutting 3:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, at 318 E. Main St. in Jackson. The event will showcase a new gym expansion and new meal packages. Food and drink will be provided.

Do you want more business news? Check out the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissiourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau businesses receive Torch Awards for Ethics
BusinessNov. 4
Cape Girardeau businesses receive Torch Awards for Ethics
Drury Hotels opens new Chattanooga location
BusinessNov. 4
Drury Hotels opens new Chattanooga location
Plus-size fashion in vogue at Vera June Boutique
BusinessNov. 4
Plus-size fashion in vogue at Vera June Boutique
Personal trainer to speak at Jackson chamber Lunch and Learn
BusinessNov. 4
Personal trainer to speak at Jackson chamber Lunch and Learn
Old Town Cape grant recipients spruce up downtown
BusinessNov. 3
Old Town Cape grant recipients spruce up downtown
A TV as big as a bed? With the holidays approaching, stores stock more supersize sets
BusinessNov. 3
A TV as big as a bed? With the holidays approaching, stores stock more supersize sets
Apple Unveils New M4 Powered iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro; More Info at B&H
BusinessOct. 31
Apple Unveils New M4 Powered iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro; More Info at B&H
Tractor Supply Kicks Off 2024 FFA Future Leaders Scholarship Fundraiser
BusinessOct. 31
Tractor Supply Kicks Off 2024 FFA Future Leaders Scholarship Fundraiser
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy