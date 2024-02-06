Grand opening, anniversary ribbon-cuttings planned

The Cleaning Co. cleaning and flooring service is holding a grand opening ribbon-cutting at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 25. It will take place at the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce office, 1846 E. Jackson Blvd.

Southeast Missouri Suicide Prevention Inc. is hosting an open house event at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, at its 810 E. Jackson Blvd. location in Jackson.

Magnolia Soap & Bath Co. beauty and cosmetic store is celebrating its one-year anniversary with a ribbon-cutting at 10:30 a.m., Friday Jan. 26. This will take place at 440 S. Mount Auburn Road, Suite 108, in Cape Girardeau.

Sarah Reilly Shelter Insurance will celebrate a year of service with a ribbon-cutting. This event will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, at 2907 Independence St., Suite E, in Cape Girardeau.