Grand opening, anniversary ribbon-cuttings planned

Several ribbon-cuttings will be held throughout the week.
- The Cleaning Co. cleaning and flooring service is holding a grand opening ribbon-cutting at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 25. It will take place at the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce office, 1846 E. Jackson Blvd.
- Southeast Missouri Suicide Prevention Inc. is hosting an open house event at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, at its 810 E. Jackson Blvd. location in Jackson.
- Magnolia Soap & Bath Co. beauty and cosmetic store is celebrating its one-year anniversary with a ribbon-cutting at 10:30 a.m., Friday Jan. 26. This will take place at 440 S. Mount Auburn Road, Suite 108, in Cape Girardeau.
- Sarah Reilly Shelter Insurance will celebrate a year of service with a ribbon-cutting. This event will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, at 2907 Independence St., Suite E, in Cape Girardeau.
- Pulse Fitness and Nutrition will celebrate its one-year anniversary with a ribbon-cutting 3:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, at 318 E. Main St. in Jackson. The event will showcase a new gym expansion and new meal packages. Food and drink will be provided.
Do you want more business news? Check out the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissiourian.com/newsletters to find out more.