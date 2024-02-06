All sections
BusinessJuly 12, 2021

Governor signs COVID protection legislation, mall ownership still a mystery and pigs will fly

In case you missed it, Gov. Mike Parson signed Missouri Senate Bill 51 last week, which its sponsors say will protect health care providers, businesses, religious organizations and others from being held liable in civil actions related to COVID-19. In a statement released after the bill was signed, the governor's office said the legislation "limits liability for COVID-19 exposure claims unless the defendant engaged in reckless or willful misconduct that caused an actual exposure and resulted in personal injury.". ...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

In case you missed it, Gov. Mike Parson signed Missouri Senate Bill 51 last week, which its sponsors say will protect health care providers, businesses, religious organizations and others from being held liable in civil actions related to COVID-19.

In a statement released after the bill was signed, the governor's office said the legislation "limits liability for COVID-19 exposure claims unless the defendant engaged in reckless or willful misconduct that caused an actual exposure and resulted in personal injury."

Business organizations in Missouri are lauding the legislation, which had lead sponsorship and support from a trio of Republican legislators — 34th District. Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer from Northwest Missouri, 32nd District Sen. Bill White from the Kansas City area and 103rd District Rep. John Wiemann who represents St. Charles County.

"This measure is critical to our state's economic recovery," commented Daniel Mehan in a statement issued by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Mehan is the organization's president and CEO.

"Passing this measure into law was the Missouri chamber's top priority for the 2021 legislative session, with our work on this legislation drawing support from a grassroots coalition of more than 800 companies and individuals who needed protection from frivolous COVID-19 lawsuits."

Mehan's statement added, "trial attorneys nationwide are eager to profit from this pandemic."

Meanwhile, the National Federation of Independent Business issued a similar statement.

"This is a big relief for small businesses and other organizations concerned about predatory trial lawyers looking for opportunities to profit from the pandemic," Missouri NFIB director Brad Jones said.

From my perspective, while there may be rare instances of unnecessary litigation, the vast majority of trial attorneys I have known throughout my life — and I've known many — would not accept a case that had no merit; it's not in their best interest to pursue them.

I will only say I was glad to see the governor left the door open for claims involving "actual exposure and resulted in personal injury" resulting from "reckless or willful misconduct," because those would be claims that should be adjudicated.

Don't get me wrong — I'm all for business growth and economic prosperity, but not at the expense of individuals who legitimately need legal protection and representation.

Mall's new owner remains a mystery

It's been almost two weeks since a mysterious person or organization submitted a high bid of nearly $9.8 million in an online auction to buy West Park Mall.

As of late last week, there was still no word on who bought the 40-year-old shopping center on Cape Girardeau's west side.

CBL Properties in Chattanooga, Tennessee, which manages the mall, has yet to hear from the new owner, according to my source with that organization.

I'll keep you posted.

Highflying livestock

The Missouri Cattlemen's Association reported last week on a new livestock export facility at Lambert International Airport in St. Louis.

The airport — in partnership with the Missouri Agricultural and Small Business Development Authority, the World Trade Center St. Louis, the STL Partnership and the Midwest Cargo Hub Commission — recently hosted a grand opening of the airport's new "live animal export facility."

The federally approved facility is reportedly shipping live animals globally from a livestock terminal at the airport and gives a new meaning to "when pigs fly."

I wonder whether the livestock carriers provide in-flight meals, movies and beverage service for their bovine passengers. I'd also like to know whether the animals are given a preflight safety briefing, similar to what human passengers receive, explaining where the emergency exits are, that their seat cushions are flotation devices, and that they are subject to a fine if they tamper with the smoke detectors in the lavatories.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business
