Government shutdown temporarily averted

In separate votes Saturday, Sept. 30, Congress passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the federal government operating for the next 45 days.

Missouri's junior U.S. senator, freshman Eric Schmitt, was among nine senators to vote "no" on the measure to enable Washington to keep functioning until Friday, Nov. 17, effectively kicking the budget can down the road.

Josh Hawley, the Show Me State's senior senator, voted "yes" as did Southeast Missouri Rep. Jason Smith, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, who was a proponent of the compromise.