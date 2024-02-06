Parson has previously said state general revenue is up 20% over this time last year and "it's time to return hard-earned dollars back to working Missourians."

Under the plan to be considered by House and Senate members, the first $16,000 in earned income for Missouri single filers and the first $32,000 for joint filers would be tax free.

