BusinessAugust 22, 2022
Gov. Parson to reveal special legislative tax cut session details Monday
Gov. Mike Parson will hold a 2 p.m. news conference Monday to announce details of an upcoming special General Assembly session in Jefferson City. Parson is calling lawmakers to the state capital to consider what he is calling the largest tax cut in Missouri history, plus a six-year extension of farm tax credits...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Gov. Mike Parson offered remarks July 6 at Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office in Jackson. Parson is expected to give details today on the timing for an upcoming special legislative session in Jefferson City. It is reported the governor, who first took office in 2018, wants lawmakers to consider a large income tax cut.
Gov. Mike Parson offered remarks July 6 at Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office in Jackson. Parson is expected to give details today on the timing for an upcoming special legislative session in Jefferson City. It is reported the governor, who first took office in 2018, wants lawmakers to consider a large income tax cut.Nathan English

Gov. Mike Parson will hold a 2 p.m. news conference Monday to announce details of an upcoming special General Assembly session in Jefferson City.

Parson is calling lawmakers to the state capital to consider what he is calling the largest tax cut in Missouri history, plus a six-year extension of farm tax credits.

It is anticipated the special session will take place around the September veto session at the capital.

Parson has previously said state general revenue is up 20% over this time last year and "it's time to return hard-earned dollars back to working Missourians."

Under the plan to be considered by House and Senate members, the first $16,000 in earned income for Missouri single filers and the first $32,000 for joint filers would be tax free.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

