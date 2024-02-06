Gov. Parson cuts loan for Southeast Missouri smelter

Gov. Mike Parson has vetoed a $8.5 million set-aside for a no-interest loan for pollution controls at Magnitude 7 Metals, an aluminum smelter plant in Marston, Missouri, in New Madrid County.

Parson, in a statement, said the loan violated a Missouri Constitution provision dating from the Civil War prohibiting "lending of public credit to any private person, association or corporation except under special circumstances that don't exist here."

Magnitude 7 opened in 2018 on the site of a former Noranda plant.