Gov. Mike Parson issues drought alert, including for Scott County

A drought alert has been declared for nearly half of Missouri, including Scott County, via a declaration issued Thursday by Gov. Mike Parson.

A total of 53 of the state's 114 counties are included.

Other Southeast Missouri counties noted are Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Reynolds, Stoddard and Wayne.

In an executive order, Parson said the nation's Drought Monitor indicates the named counties are in severe or extreme drought with temperatures across Missouri anticipated to exceed record heat levels over the coming week with little precipitation predicted.

State officials said more counties could be added to Parson's order if drought conditions persist and worsen.