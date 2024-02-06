All sections
July 25, 2022

Gov. Mike Parson issues drought alert, including for Scott County

A drought alert has been declared for nearly half of Missouri, including Scott County, via a declaration issued Thursday by Gov. Mike Parson. A total of 53 of the state's 114 counties are included. Other Southeast Missouri counties noted are Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Reynolds, Stoddard and Wayne...

Jeff Long
Jeff Long
Gov. Mike Parson offered remarks July 6 at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office. Parson issued a drought alert Thursday covering nearly half the state, including Scott County and other counties in Southeast Missouri.
Gov. Mike Parson offered remarks July 6 at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office. Parson issued a drought alert Thursday covering nearly half the state, including Scott County and other counties in Southeast Missouri.NATHAN ENGLISH

A drought alert has been declared for nearly half of Missouri, including Scott County, via a declaration issued Thursday by Gov. Mike Parson.

A total of 53 of the state's 114 counties are included.

Other Southeast Missouri counties noted are Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Reynolds, Stoddard and Wayne.

In an executive order, Parson said the nation's Drought Monitor indicates the named counties are in severe or extreme drought with temperatures across Missouri anticipated to exceed record heat levels over the coming week with little precipitation predicted.

State officials said more counties could be added to Parson's order if drought conditions persist and worsen.

The governor's declaration directs all state agencies to examine "how they may assist affected communities (including) temporary suspension of administrative rules to mitigate the effects of drought conditions."

A special session of the state's Soil and Water Commission will meet today to consider "assistance and variances" to help Missouri's agriculture producers.

"I know on my farm that conditions have deteriorated quickly, and we are hearing the same reports from countless other farm and ranch families across the state," Parson said in a news release.

"By responding now, early in this drought, we can greatly reduce the impact on our agricultural community and Missouri citizens. Our farmers are a critical resource for our state, and it is important that we assist them as much as possible through this difficult time."

