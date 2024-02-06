Gordonville Grill gives to charity

Gordonville Grill, 829 Route Z, gave $8,510 in 2021 to more than 40 local schools and not-for-profit organizations, restaurant officials said.
In the past 10 years, managers of the eatery say $83,115 has been donated to charity.
