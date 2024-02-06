Google-bred Waymo aims to shift robotic cars into next gear

ATWATER, Calif. -- Google's self-driving car spin-off is accelerating efforts to convince the public its technology is almost ready to safely transport people without any human assistance at all.

Waymo, hatched from a Google project started eight years ago, showed off its progress last week during a rare peek at a closely guarded testing facility 120 miles southeast of San Francisco.

That's where its robots complete their equivalent of driver's education.

The tour included giving more than three dozen reporters rides in Chrysler Pacifica minivans traveling through faux neighborhoods and expressways Waymo has built on a former Air Force base in the Californian Central Valley city of Atwater.

The minivans smoothly cruised the roads -- driver's seat empty and passengers in the back -- at speeds of up to 35 mph.

By contrast, the Waymo-powered minivans that have been driving volunteer riders in the Phoenix area still use safety drivers to take over control if something goes wrong on the roadways.

But Waymo's goal is to get to the point where people in cars are nothing but passengers.