All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessOctober 30, 2023

Goodbye, Farewell, and Amen

An otherwise unremarkable 1999 film features the following words: "I am suddenly very aware of the lateness of things." The aforementioned line of dialogue has particular poignancy for me. Retirement beckons Wednesday, Nov. 1, as I have reached the magic Medicare-eligible age...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Jeff Long
Jeff Long

An otherwise unremarkable 1999 film features the following words: "I am suddenly very aware of the lateness of things."

The aforementioned line of dialogue has particular poignancy for me.

Retirement beckons Wednesday, Nov. 1, as I have reached the magic Medicare-eligible age.

(Thank you, President Lyndon Johnson.)

The largest part of my working life has been spent pastoring churches but I began and finished my career turning out copy for the printed page.

My first full-time job out of Pennsylvania's Westminster College in 1980 was working for a family-owned community newspaper in my hometown of Pittsburgh.

My last full-time job has been working for a family-owned community newspaper in Cape Girardeau, the one you are reading right this moment.

The symmetry is hard to miss.

There are people to thank but too many come to mind and I have no wish to injure feelings by leaving out a name.

Fifty months ago, God opened a door for me to 40-hour-a-week employment with the Southeast Missourian.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

At midweek, God will close that door — to which I say, with gladness, "Thanks be to God."

Regardless of what any contemporary politician might say, legendary journalist Bob Woodward was correct when he popularized this phrase: "Democracy dies in darkness."

Newspapers hold up a flashlight by reporting news,

Sometimes it is done well; other times, perhaps, not so well.

I don't particularly want to live in a community without a daily newspaper and, forgive me, neither should you.

Please keep reading this periodical and keep up your subscription so this venerable publication can continue to lift up a light.

"Venerable" is one of my favorite words.

Christopher Borro is my successor as business editor of the Southeast Missourian.

He's an excellent writer, will turn out better prose than me and I wish him and all of my soon-to-be former colleagues very well indeed.

To quote the 1983 title of the final episode of TV series M*A*S*H — Goodbye, Farewell, and Amen.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 20
Stock market today: Wall Street weakens as Target tumbles
BusinessNov. 20
Sponsored: How TeeHouse Complex is redefining golf in Cape G...
BusinessNov. 19
Stock market today: Nvidia helps pull US indexes higher
BusinessNov. 19
SEEDS panel presents perspective of agriculture, concrete, l...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Sam’s Fine Jewelry selects Jackson for second storefront
BusinessNov. 19
Sam’s Fine Jewelry selects Jackson for second storefront
No yolks about it: 400 applicants tour Cal-Maine facility in Dexter
BusinessNov. 19
No yolks about it: 400 applicants tour Cal-Maine facility in Dexter
US to add features such as blind spot warnings and pedestrian detection to vehicle crash ratings
BusinessNov. 18
US to add features such as blind spot warnings and pedestrian detection to vehicle crash ratings
Intoxicating hemp booming in Missouri as regulators, marijuana industry try to shut it down
BusinessNov. 18
Intoxicating hemp booming in Missouri as regulators, marijuana industry try to shut it down
FGR Mechanical celebrates 30 years of industrial work
BusinessNov. 18
FGR Mechanical celebrates 30 years of industrial work
New physician joins Saint Francis Pain Management Center
BusinessNov. 18
New physician joins Saint Francis Pain Management Center
SEMO-NASV therapist receives play therapy credentials
BusinessNov. 18
SEMO-NASV therapist receives play therapy credentials
Gas prices fall as winter draws closer
BusinessNov. 18
Gas prices fall as winter draws closer
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy