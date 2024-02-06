Goodbye, Farewell, and Amen

An otherwise unremarkable 1999 film features the following words: "I am suddenly very aware of the lateness of things."

The aforementioned line of dialogue has particular poignancy for me.

Retirement beckons Wednesday, Nov. 1, as I have reached the magic Medicare-eligible age.

(Thank you, President Lyndon Johnson.)

The largest part of my working life has been spent pastoring churches but I began and finished my career turning out copy for the printed page.

My first full-time job out of Pennsylvania's Westminster College in 1980 was working for a family-owned community newspaper in my hometown of Pittsburgh.

My last full-time job has been working for a family-owned community newspaper in Cape Girardeau, the one you are reading right this moment.

The symmetry is hard to miss.

There are people to thank but too many come to mind and I have no wish to injure feelings by leaving out a name.

Fifty months ago, God opened a door for me to 40-hour-a-week employment with the Southeast Missourian.