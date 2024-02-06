Golf tournament raises $130K for school food programs

The annual Friends of Saint Francis Golf Tournament, held April 20, brought 212 golfers to Dalhousie Golf Club and raised more than $130,000, which will be applied to programs that help feed food insecure children in the area.
Specifically, the funds will help cover the costs for the Summer Tiger Bites Feeding Program and a backpack food program at Jefferson Elementary School during the 2021-22 school year.
Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.