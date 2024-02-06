HONG KONG (AP) — European markets opened higher while Asian stocks were mostly lower on Friday, with Chinese markets declining as investors awaited a key briefing about an upcoming stimulus plan this weekend.

In early European trading, Germany’s DAX added 0.1% to 19,223.88 and France's CAC 40 was up 0.1% at 7,551.77. In London, the FTSE 100 edged up less than 0.1% to 8,240.83.

The futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average both fell by 0.1%.

In Asia, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 closed up 0.6% at 39,605.80. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.1% to 8,214.50.

Chinese stocks fell. The Shanghai Composite lost 2.6% to 3,217.74, and the CSI 300 Index, which tracks the top 300 stocks traded in the Shanghai and Shenzhen markets, gave up 2.7%.

Hong Kong markets were closed Friday for a public holiday. On Tuesday, its index dropped more than 9%, its worst loss since the 2008 global financial crisis.

All market attention was on a briefing that China’s Finance Ministry has scheduled for Saturday, when it is expected to unveil long-anticipated fiscal stimulus plans.

“The consensus is for a 2 trillion yuan package—not as large as some had hoped (5 to 10 trillion yuan), but the market reaction on Monday will depend more on the timing and the specific targets for the extra spending,” Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.

Earlier this week, information about economic stimulus plans from Beijing officials disappointed the markets, as many had hoped that the new fiscal policies would follow the steps of previous announcements in late September aimed at reviving the struggling property market and boosting economic growth.