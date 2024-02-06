Global stocks are mixed following a quiet day on Wall Street

HONG KONG (AP) — World stocks were mixed on Wednesday under pressure from a rising U.S. dollar and uncertainties over the U.S. election.

European markets opened mostly lower, with Germany’s DAX dropping less than 0.1% at 19,414.73. In Paris, the CAC 40 lost 0.3% to 7,511.72. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.1% to 8,312.97. The future for the S&P 500 was down 0.1% while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up 0.3%.

In Asia, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 0.8% to close at 38,104.86 as the dollar rose against the Japanese yen.

Tokyo Metro Co.’s stock surged 45% during its trading debut on early Wednesday. The company raised 348.6 billion yen ($2.3 billion) in its initial public offering, making it Japan’s largest IPO since SoftBank Corp. went public in 2018.

Chinese markets rose for a second day after the central bank cut its one-year and five-year Loan Prime Rates on Monday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 1.3% to 20,760.15, and the Shanghai Composite gained 0.5% to 3,302.80.

State media have reported that a state-backed think tank has proposed issuing 2 trillion yuan ($281 billion) in special government bonds to create a market stabilization fund aiming to further ease the hidden debt pressures and inject confidence into Chinese markets.

“Yet, despite the bold proposal, there’s a sense that Beijing remains in reactionary mode, playing catch-up rather than getting ahead of the game,” Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, said in a commentary.

Elsewhere, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.1% higher to 8,216.00. South Korea’s Kospi was 1.1% higher at 2,599.62.