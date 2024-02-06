Outgoing Cape Girardeau Area Magnet Board of Directors chairman Robbie Guard says he expects a consultant firm to deliver a proposed three-to-five-year strategic plan to the business growth group by January.

Guard, Ward 4 Cape Girardeau city councilman and mayor pro tempore, said it is not difficult to read some of the plan's broad strokes in advance.

"We have calls with Ernst & Young every other week, and what I think the most important piece to address is — we need to retain and grow the 25-to-40-year-old demographic in this area," said Guard, who is also senior vice president and Cape Girardeau market president for MRV Banks.

"We've had a net loss in population in that age group," said John Thompson, interim Magnet executive director.

"(25-to-40) is the working demographic and we already have a tight labor market," Guard added. "Without those people, the market will get even tighter and site selectors looking to locate a business can see the data. They may ask themselves why they should come to Cape Girardeau County."

Benchmarking

Ernst & Young has benchmarked Cape Girardeau against eight other communities in five states:

Joplin and Springfield, Missouri.

Terre Haute and Evansville, Indiana.

Cookeville and Jackson, Tennessee.

Jonesboro, Arkansas.

Bowling Green, Kentucky.

"Overall, when we looked at where these cities were 10 years ago and did an analysis of where they were today — in terms of population growth, job creation and industrial recruitment — what was concerning to us is (Southeast Missouri) is not advancing as fast as they have," Thompson said.

Upside

Thompson lists notable positives about Southeast Missouri — including a strong work ethic, a somewhat diverse economy, strong health care options, good K-12 schools, the presence of Southeast Missouri State University and the Career and Technology Center, the area's transportation strengths — via river, rail, road and airline — plus a solid quality of life.

"Our cost of living is very good compared to the benchmarked cities. We're well-educated here and we're No. 1 in undergraduate degrees. We're also No. 1 in dual-income homes. We're second from the top in median household income, at $57,000. That's amazing," Guard added. "Our average wage rate, though, is second from the bottom. That needs to be higher if we're going to attract and keep that key demographic we've identified."

Realities

Guard said Magnet, the local chambers of commerce and government entities all desire to be "problem solvers" for new and existing businesses.

"That's our sweet spot, to be what we call in banking being 'solution sellers,' the ability to think outside the box," he said. "We're not going to be able to compete with right-to-work states. We're not going to abate taxes 100% for 30 years in our conservative community, but we can help solve problems by connecting some dots. If all a business is looking for is free land and abatement across the board and no sales tax, we're not your place. If you need a strategic partner, though, and if you look at our infrastructure, our hospitals and the amenities we already offer, we're likely the right fit."