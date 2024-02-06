Glenn leads quality of life talk at Cape Girardeau Chamber

Jeff Glenn of Cape Girardeau's GlennView Strategies and interim past chairman of Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's Board of Directors, facilitated a 32-minute discussion Friday, July 7, at the chamber's First Friday Coffee at Century Casino Event Center.

Glenn encouraged table talk around "an enhanced quality of life in Southeast Missouri," one of the four strategic objectives outlined in the chamber's mission statement.

"The chamber calls itself 'the voice of regional development,' but I think the chamber is 'the microphone', because our members are the job creators," Glenn opined.