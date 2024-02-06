Glenn leads quality of life talk at Cape Girardeau Chamber

Jeff Glenn of Cape Girardeau's GlennView Strategies and interim past chairman of Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's Board of Directors, facilitated a 32-minute discussion Friday, July 7, at the chamber's First Friday Coffee at Century Casino Event Center.
Glenn encouraged table talk around "an enhanced quality of life in Southeast Missouri," one of the four strategic objectives outlined in the chamber's mission statement.
"The chamber calls itself 'the voice of regional development,' but I think the chamber is 'the microphone', because our members are the job creators," Glenn opined.
Glenn said by the end of the year, the chamber will have three engagement efforts "to define what quality of life means" for the region.
The other three objectives in the chamber's mission statement are growth of a vibrant economy, business advocacy and strategies to grow and retain a talented regional workforce.
Glenn invited chamber attendees to be watching their email for a survey coming in September.
