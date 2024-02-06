All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessJuly 10, 2023

Glenn leads quality of life talk at Cape Girardeau Chamber

Jeff Glenn of Cape Girardeau's GlennView Strategies and interim past chairman of Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's Board of Directors, facilitated a 32-minute discussion Friday, July 7, at the chamber's First Friday Coffee at Century Casino Event Center...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Jeff Glenn
Jeff Glenn

Jeff Glenn of Cape Girardeau's GlennView Strategies and interim past chairman of Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's Board of Directors, facilitated a 32-minute discussion Friday, July 7, at the chamber's First Friday Coffee at Century Casino Event Center.

Glenn encouraged table talk around "an enhanced quality of life in Southeast Missouri," one of the four strategic objectives outlined in the chamber's mission statement.

"The chamber calls itself 'the voice of regional development,' but I think the chamber is 'the microphone', because our members are the job creators," Glenn opined.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Glenn said by the end of the year, the chamber will have three engagement efforts "to define what quality of life means" for the region.

The other three objectives in the chamber's mission statement are growth of a vibrant economy, business advocacy and strategies to grow and retain a talented regional workforce.

Glenn invited chamber attendees to be watching their email for a survey coming in September.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 6
Stock market today: Wall Street rallies on Election Day as e...
BusinessNov. 4
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall
BusinessNov. 4
Cape Girardeau businesses receive Torch Awards for Ethics
BusinessNov. 4
Missouri fuel prices welcome treat after Halloween

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Drury Hotels opens new Chattanooga location
BusinessNov. 4
Drury Hotels opens new Chattanooga location
Plus-size fashion in vogue at Vera June Boutique
BusinessNov. 4
Plus-size fashion in vogue at Vera June Boutique
Personal trainer to speak at Jackson chamber Lunch and Learn
BusinessNov. 4
Personal trainer to speak at Jackson chamber Lunch and Learn
Old Town Cape grant recipients spruce up downtown
BusinessNov. 3
Old Town Cape grant recipients spruce up downtown
A TV as big as a bed? With the holidays approaching, stores stock more supersize sets
BusinessNov. 3
A TV as big as a bed? With the holidays approaching, stores stock more supersize sets
Apple Unveils New M4 Powered iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro; More Info at B&H
BusinessOct. 31
Apple Unveils New M4 Powered iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro; More Info at B&H
Tractor Supply Kicks Off 2024 FFA Future Leaders Scholarship Fundraiser
BusinessOct. 31
Tractor Supply Kicks Off 2024 FFA Future Leaders Scholarship Fundraiser
7 steps to forecasting your cash flow needs in retirement
BusinessOct. 29
7 steps to forecasting your cash flow needs in retirement
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy