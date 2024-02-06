Gibson Center schedules groundbreaking for expansion

The Gibson Center for Behavioral Change has announced the groundbreaking of its new campus expansion at 1112 Linden St. in Cape Girardeau.

Gibson Center representatives, as well as those from banking, design and construction partners, will hold the official groundbreaking ceremony at 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6.

This expansion will consolidate nine existing offices into one central location. The property was originally purchased by the center in 1989 for the purpose of future expansion.

"It's truly amazing to see our plan come to life as we unite all our behavioral health facilities in Cape Girardeau on one campus. We're making it easier for individuals to access the support they deserve, and we couldn't be more excited to be part of this transformative journey," Gibson Center CEO John Gary said in a news release.