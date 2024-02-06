All sections
BusinessNovember 6, 2023

Gibson Center schedules groundbreaking for expansion

The Gibson Center for Behavioral Change has announced the groundbreaking of its new campus expansion at 1112 Linden St. in Cape Girardeau. Gibson Center representatives, as well as those from banking, design and construction partners, will hold the official groundbreaking ceremony at 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
The Gibson Center for Behavioral Change will bring 80 to 100 jobs to its new campus in Cape Girardeau.
The Gibson Center for Behavioral Change will bring 80 to 100 jobs to its new campus in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file photo

The Gibson Center for Behavioral Change has announced the groundbreaking of its new campus expansion at 1112 Linden St. in Cape Girardeau.

Gibson Center representatives, as well as those from banking, design and construction partners, will hold the official groundbreaking ceremony at 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6.

This expansion will consolidate nine existing offices into one central location. The property was originally purchased by the center in 1989 for the purpose of future expansion.

"It's truly amazing to see our plan come to life as we unite all our behavioral health facilities in Cape Girardeau on one campus. We're making it easier for individuals to access the support they deserve, and we couldn't be more excited to be part of this transformative journey," Gibson Center CEO John Gary said in a news release.

The 17,700-square-foot facility will cost $4.6 million to build. It will employ around 80 to 100 people.

The Gibson Center for Behavioral Change provides a variety of behavioral health services, including residential treatment, outpatient care and detoxification services.

It began as a Scott City halfway house in 1979 and has grown to assist more than 1,000 Southeast Missouri residents each year.

