Cape Girardeau Area Magnet, the not-for-profit organization that sees as its mission attracting business and industry to Southeast Missouri, anticipates receiving a strategic plan report during the first week of January from the consulting firm Ernst & Young.

Cape Girardeau Area Magnet interim executive director John Thompson speaks Dec. 6 to the Jackson Board of Aldermen during its study session. Jeff Long ~ jlong@semissoourian.com

Magnet, headed by interim executive director John Thompson, is expected to leverage the report to hire a new leadership team and use its findings to be about the business of, in the words of the organization's website, "accelerating economic momentum and increasing prosperity."

In the meantime, Ernst & Young turned over a document in November for local officials to consider — one holding up a bright light to the region's strengths and weaknesses.

The document, titled "Cape Girardeau Regional Competitive Assessment," among other things, benchmarked Cape Girardeau County against eight other communities in five states "with economic and demographic similarities to Cape Girardeau."

The chosen eight

Craighead County, Arkansas (Jonesboro)

Greene County, Missouri (Springfield)

Jasper County, Missouri (Joplin)

Madison County, Tennessee (Jackson)

Putnam County, Tennessee (Cookeville)

Vandenburgh County, Indiana (Evansville)

Vigo County, Indiana (Terre Haute)

Warren County, Kentucky (Bowling Green)

Findings taken directly from the Ernst & Young report are put within quotation marks, unless otherwise noted.

Assessment Results in Seven Areas

Sluggish employment growth, though optimism prevails

"Today, Cape Girardeau has fewer jobs than it did in 2001. While employment growth in Cape Girardeau was already sluggish, it has further deteriorated during the pandemic. During the past 18 months, for example, Cape Girardeau's relatively modest employment gains were entirely eliminated."

The report said between 2014 and 2019, Cape Girardeau employers added approximately 1,500 workers to their payrolls.

"At 2.8%, this increase was less than half the rate of employment growth nationally during this period."

Magnet's Thompson added his take on the statistics: "The Cape region's job growth was primarily health care and entertainment. Such growth is only sustainable when there is population growth, and some would say job growth is the key to population growth."

An outlier in a region experiencing widespread population losses

Cape Girardeau County's population has risen approximately 3,800 since 2010, about a 5% increase. During the same period, the U.S. population rose more than 7%.

"Cape Girardeau's performance is relatively impressive when viewed in a regional context. Most communities near the confluence of the Mississippi and Ohio rivers sustained significant population declines."

To wit: Alexander County, Illinois, where Cairo is located, saw its population drop by a third between 2010 and 2020. No other county, Ernst & Young reported, saw a greater population decline, on a proportional basis, than Alexander.

"Regional population declines present a significant risk to Cape Girardeau's economy."

A locally oriented economy fueled by a handful of industries

"Between 2014 and 2019, healthcare employment in the county rose by more than 1,000 workers. As a result, healthcare alone accounted for more than two-thirds of all jobs created in the county in the five years preceding the pandemic. Entertainment was the only other industry cluster in which employment increased by more than 350 workers. Virtually all of this job growth occurred in restaurants."