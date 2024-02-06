Move over, baby boomers, Generation X-ers and millennials. There's a new generation entering the American workforce and it bears little resemblance to generations of the past.

Chelsea McNeely said she had an "ah-ha" moment a few years ago when she realized a "new generation" was entering the workforce.

McNeely, the director of online programs at Southeast Missouri State University, asked a student worker in her office to take care of several tasks, one of which was mailing a letter.

"She went back to her work station to do some of the things I asked and a few hours later I thought, 'Gosh, isn't she back from the post office yet?' so I walked over to her work station and saw on her computer screen she had Googled 'how to mail a letter'," McNeely said.

The student had used the internet to find a YouTube video on the subject as well as online instructions from the U.S. Postal Service.

At first, McNeely said she was baffled and didn't understand why the student didn't know how to use the post office.

"Then I realized she never had to mail a letter before. She always simply used her phone to call, text or email people," McNeely said. "That was the single moment when I became interested in Generation Z."

McNeely shared her story, along with other insights about Generation Z's skills, habits and workplace needs last week during a Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership Series program, sponsored by The Bank of Missouri.

"I started talking to faculty and staff colleagues at the university and they shared similar stories, so I started looking at the research and discovered there was a new generation," she told the group.

The term "Generation Z" was coined a few years ago to identify people born after 1995 who have started to graduate from college and are just beginning to enter the workforce.

Members of Generation Z, McNeely explained: