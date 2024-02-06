General sales revenue up, use tax down in Cape Girardeau County

Missouri Department of Revenue figures for February indicate increased post-COVID in-person shopping activity in Cape Girardeau County.
General sales tax revenue for the month, according to figures released through the office of County Treasurer Roger Hudson, reveal a 10% increase in receipts to $800,007.45 compared to February 2022.
Year-to-date, county coffers swelled to more than $1.6 million through the first two months of 2023, a 13.5% jump from January-February 2022.
The tax on out-of-state and online sales, narrowly approved by county voters in 2015, has brought in $507,658.86 so far in 2023, down more than 10% from the same period a year ago.
The levy is devoted to aiding the county sheriff's office. Money derived from the tax is used for hiring and retaining staff, upgrading departmental equipment and underwriting jail operations.
This tax, approved via plebiscite in August 2006, goes toward county road and bridge improvements.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.