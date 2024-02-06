General sales revenue up, use tax down in Cape Girardeau County

Missouri Department of Revenue figures for February indicate increased post-COVID in-person shopping activity in Cape Girardeau County.

General sales tax revenue for the month, according to figures released through the office of County Treasurer Roger Hudson, reveal a 10% increase in receipts to $800,007.45 compared to February 2022.

Year-to-date, county coffers swelled to more than $1.6 million through the first two months of 2023, a 13.5% jump from January-February 2022.

Use-tax revenue, designated for the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson, stood at $308,515.71 for February, off 6% from the same month a year ago.

The tax on out-of-state and online sales, narrowly approved by county voters in 2015, has brought in $507,658.86 so far in 2023, down more than 10% from the same period a year ago.