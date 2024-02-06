All sections
BusinessFebruary 13, 2023

General sales revenue up, use tax down in Cape Girardeau County

Missouri Department of Revenue figures for February indicate increased post-COVID in-person shopping activity in Cape Girardeau County. General sales tax revenue for the month, according to figures released through the office of County Treasurer Roger Hudson, reveal a 10% increase in receipts to $800,007.45 compared to February 2022...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation
Submitted

Missouri Department of Revenue figures for February indicate increased post-COVID in-person shopping activity in Cape Girardeau County.

General sales tax revenue for the month, according to figures released through the office of County Treasurer Roger Hudson, reveal a 10% increase in receipts to $800,007.45 compared to February 2022.

Year-to-date, county coffers swelled to more than $1.6 million through the first two months of 2023, a 13.5% jump from January-February 2022.

  • Use-tax revenue, designated for the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson, stood at $308,515.71 for February, off 6% from the same month a year ago.

The tax on out-of-state and online sales, narrowly approved by county voters in 2015, has brought in $507,658.86 so far in 2023, down more than 10% from the same period a year ago.

  • Law Enforcement Public Safety Tax, approved via referendum in June 2020, collected $799,944.90, up 10.3% from February 2022.

The levy is devoted to aiding the county sheriff's office. Money derived from the tax is used for hiring and retaining staff, upgrading departmental equipment and underwriting jail operations.

  • Proposition One brought in $800,008.40 this month, up nearly 10% from a year earlier.

This tax, approved via plebiscite in August 2006, goes toward county road and bridge improvements.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

