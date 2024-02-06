All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessJuly 11, 2022

General Motors with EV waiting list

General Motors, according to the Wall Street Journal, has a waiting list of approximately 77,000 for its new GMC Hummer electric pickup and related SUV model. According to WSJ, those expecting delivery of the vehicles "most likely are in for a long wait," thanks to ongoing computer chip shortages and other supply-chain constraints...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
An electric vehicle (EV) charging station outside Best Western Plus Hotel, 3003 S. Old Orchard Road in Jackson. Ongoing material shortages have built up a significant wait list for General Motors EVs from its Detroit plant.
An electric vehicle (EV) charging station outside Best Western Plus Hotel, 3003 S. Old Orchard Road in Jackson. Ongoing material shortages have built up a significant wait list for General Motors EVs from its Detroit plant.Jeff Long

General Motors, according to the Wall Street Journal, has a waiting list of approximately 77,000 for its new GMC Hummer electric pickup and related SUV model.

According to WSJ, those expecting delivery of the vehicles "most likely are in for a long wait," thanks to ongoing computer chip shortages and other supply-chain constraints.

GM is building the Hummer electric model at a renovated factory in Detroit.

The automaker's chairwoman and CEO, Mary Barra, announced in January 2021 GM's plan to go completely "carbon neutral" at all its production facilities by 2035, vowing to eliminate internal combustion engines by that year in favor of an all-electric manufacturing future.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

By contrast, Ford Motor Co. reports it is making about 150 of its F-150 Lightning electric pickups each day at its Dearborn, Michigan, plant. Production on the model began in April.

Cape Girardeau-based Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO) said it plans to have a publicly available draft of its EV readiness plan available by month's end.

Alex McElroy, SEMPO executive director, said SEMPO's Board of Directors will receive a formal presentation of the plan Aug. 17.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 27
Stock market today: Losses for Big Tech pull US indexes lowe...
BusinessNov. 26
Stock market today: Wall Street hits records despite tariff ...
BusinessNov. 26
Sponsored: River Radio keeps community connected and enterta...
BusinessNov. 26
Midwest Y’allternative brings alt boutique to Broadway

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Walmart becomes latest - and biggest - company to roll back its DEI policies
BusinessNov. 26
Walmart becomes latest - and biggest - company to roll back its DEI policies
Late night Insomnia Cookies bakery to open in Cape Girardeau
BusinessNov. 25
Late night Insomnia Cookies bakery to open in Cape Girardeau
Jackson IT business finalist for industry award
BusinessNov. 25
Jackson IT business finalist for industry award
Mercy Southeast adds virtual ICU capabilities
BusinessNov. 25
Mercy Southeast adds virtual ICU capabilities
Saint Francis hires new nurse practitioner, physician assistants
BusinessNov. 25
Saint Francis hires new nurse practitioner, physician assistants
Missouri gas prices on rise
BusinessNov. 25
Missouri gas prices on rise
Papa Johns, Media Leaf apply for business licenses
BusinessNov. 25
Papa Johns, Media Leaf apply for business licenses
Old Town Cape celebrates Small Business Saturday with bingo event
BusinessNov. 25
Old Town Cape celebrates Small Business Saturday with bingo event
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy