General Motors with EV waiting list

General Motors, according to the Wall Street Journal, has a waiting list of approximately 77,000 for its new GMC Hummer electric pickup and related SUV model.
According to WSJ, those expecting delivery of the vehicles "most likely are in for a long wait," thanks to ongoing computer chip shortages and other supply-chain constraints.
GM is building the Hummer electric model at a renovated factory in Detroit.
The automaker's chairwoman and CEO, Mary Barra, announced in January 2021 GM's plan to go completely "carbon neutral" at all its production facilities by 2035, vowing to eliminate internal combustion engines by that year in favor of an all-electric manufacturing future.
By contrast, Ford Motor Co. reports it is making about 150 of its F-150 Lightning electric pickups each day at its Dearborn, Michigan, plant. Production on the model began in April.
Cape Girardeau-based Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO) said it plans to have a publicly available draft of its EV readiness plan available by month's end.
Alex McElroy, SEMPO executive director, said SEMPO's Board of Directors will receive a formal presentation of the plan Aug. 17.
