BusinessFebruary 6, 2023

General Motors announces major investment in EV lithium

General Motors announced Jan. 31 a planned $650 million investment in Lithium Americas, a company producing the critical component of lithium for electric vehicle batteries. Cable network CNBC called the move the largest investment an automaker has made to-date to secure necessary raw materials for battery production...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
An electric vehicle charging station at Phillips 66 near the diverging diamond interchange at Center Junction between Cape Girardeau and Jackson. On Jan. 31, General Motors announced a major investment in lithium production, a critical component in EV batteries.
An electric vehicle charging station at Phillips 66 near the diverging diamond interchange at Center Junction between Cape Girardeau and Jackson. On Jan. 31, General Motors announced a major investment in lithium production, a critical component in EV batteries.

General Motors announced Jan. 31 a planned $650 million investment in Lithium Americas, a company producing the critical component of lithium for electric vehicle batteries.

Cable network CNBC called the move the largest investment an automaker has made to-date to secure necessary raw materials for battery production.

Lithium extracted from Nevada's Thacker Pass mine will produce, GM said, enough lithium to power as many as 1 million newly manufactured EVs per year.

GM and Lithium Americas, in a joint statement, said lithium has "a very high energy density and withstands charging and discharging well."

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

