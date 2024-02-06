General Motors announces major investment in EV lithium

Lithium extracted from Nevada's Thacker Pass mine will produce, GM said, enough lithium to power as many as 1 million newly manufactured EVs per year.

GM and Lithium Americas, in a joint statement, said lithium has "a very high energy density and withstands charging and discharging well."

