Gathering storm — Business impact of Missouri's child care crisis

Calling it a child care crisis, legislators and business leaders met Wednesday, Oct. 4, in Columbia, Missouri, to discuss the matter in a forum co-hosted by Missouri Chamber of Commerced and Industry.
The issue was on Gov. Mike Parson's mind shortly after the General Assembly concluded its spring session.
On May 23, in remarks at Southeast Missouri State University's University Center, Parson bemoaned the Legislature's inability to pass a bill providing for three new child care tax credit programs for providers and businesses. The credits were designed to help providers improve facilities, incentivize employers who support their workers with child care assistance and allow more child care workers to receive a pay increase.
In his Jan. 18 State of the State address to the General Assembly, Parson proposed $78 million to help low-income, working families secure child care, along with a tax credits program encouraging employers to provide child care assistance to their workers.
In his May address to the Hawthorn Foundation at SEMO, Parson put the matter into stark terms.
"Fifty percent of Missouri is what we call a 'desert' area with no outlet for child care," Parson said.
"If you talk to employees, one of their main issues is child care, and we have 55,000 state workers who are concerned about it. It's expensive, it's hard to find, it takes people away from work and we have to address it. One of the things we were really disappointed in is that we didn't get child care done this year."
Brian Gerau, executive director of Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce and a member of the Missouri Chamber's board of directors. said last week it's a "priority" to get something done on child care.
"We need to make sure we are using every resource available to provide child care for our workforce. Employers and employees are clamoring for assistance," he said.
In 2021, Missouri Chamber leaders said the state's economy lost out on $1.3 billion last year because of a lack of child care.
State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City, a candidate for the 2024 GOP nomination for lieutenant governor, thinks the governor's rhetoric on the issue is correct.
"We absolutely have a crisis. Day cares have shut down all over our state for the last several years. They're businesses and we can't expect any business to operate in the red. Many factors have played into this. Federal and state incentives barely cover the cost of a child, for example. We must think outside the box to fix this and I applaud the governor's passion to focus on the issue," she said.
"Child care is a growing challenge for our business community just as energy, materials and (other) costs are. We must help child care operators provide safe, quality child care with common-sense guidelines. I think revisiting the rules for the number of children per worker can have an immediate impact on overall capacity in the network today. The examples I was shown during my tour (of day cares) were a result of too many agencies with a say on regulations on the facility itself (and) sometimes in direct conflict. We can and must do better as a state," Voss said.
"I want to hear specifics on what is being considered next session as the issue is discussed and get feedback from local families and those involved in the field. Making sure there is availability of safe and affordable child care is important. Each family has to make a decision on what is best for them — whether it is choosing to have family assist with the care, using a child care facility or choosing to be at home with children. All decisions are best made by the family," Hovis said.
Republican Brenda Shields of St. Joseph, Missouri, sponsor of the bill that did not cross the legislative finish line in May, vows to bring the bill back in 2024.
"I truly believe — and this is why I'm passionate about this package and about what we need to do — if we can solve the child care crisis in Missouri, we'll be able to drive businesses to want to come here," she said.
