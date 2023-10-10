Gathering storm — Business impact of Missouri's child care crisis

Calling it a child care crisis, legislators and business leaders met Wednesday, Oct. 4, in Columbia, Missouri, to discuss the matter in a forum co-hosted by Missouri Chamber of Commerced and Industry.

The issue was on Gov. Mike Parson's mind shortly after the General Assembly concluded its spring session.

On May 23, in remarks at Southeast Missouri State University's University Center, Parson bemoaned the Legislature's inability to pass a bill providing for three new child care tax credit programs for providers and businesses. The credits were designed to help providers improve facilities, incentivize employers who support their workers with child care assistance and allow more child care workers to receive a pay increase.

In his Jan. 18 State of the State address to the General Assembly, Parson proposed $78 million to help low-income, working families secure child care, along with a tax credits program encouraging employers to provide child care assistance to their workers.

In his May address to the Hawthorn Foundation at SEMO, Parson put the matter into stark terms.

"Fifty percent of Missouri is what we call a 'desert' area with no outlet for child care," Parson said.

"If you talk to employees, one of their main issues is child care, and we have 55,000 state workers who are concerned about it. It's expensive, it's hard to find, it takes people away from work and we have to address it. One of the things we were really disappointed in is that we didn't get child care done this year."

Brian Gerau

Brian Gerau, executive director of Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce and a member of the Missouri Chamber's board of directors. said last week it's a "priority" to get something done on child care.

"We need to make sure we are using every resource available to provide child care for our workforce. Employers and employees are clamoring for assistance," he said.

In 2021, Missouri Chamber leaders said the state's economy lost out on $1.3 billion last year because of a lack of child care.

