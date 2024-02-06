Gateway Seed to locate headquarters, warehouse on Nash Road

Site preparation work is underway in Scott City for a new corporate headquarters and warehouse for Gateway Seed, currently based in Nashville, Illinois.
A seller of seed corn and soybeans, Gateway purchased 12 acres along Nash Road just west of Fabick Equipment and has plans of employing five full-time staff.
Gateway, founded in 1997, was purchased by current owner/CEO Trey Curtis two years ago.
"The first phase of construction will be for a 100-foot-by-100-foot warehouse with an additional 2,400-square-feet of office space," said Curtis, who added Gateway expects to expand later.
"We'll have corn and soybean 'show' plots there for customers and (Nash Road) is a good spot because you've got all those farmers with grain trucks driving past the location," he said.
"We grow a lot of our soybeans in the Bootheel and in Illinois and our corn comes from both Illinois and Indiana — and we're selling seed from North Carolina to Arizona to North Dakota to Louisiana — pretty much coast to coast," Curtis added, noting he is hopeful Gateway will relocate to Nash Road by March.
Tom Kelsey, broker with Lorimont Commercial Real Estate, handled the land sale.
Kelsey added Gateway's acquisition completes the sale of all of the properties, totaling 36 acres, on the north side of Nash Road between the Rhodes Travel Center and Ramsey Creek. The properties were purchased from Rhodes Real Estate Partners, according to Kelsey.
Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.