Gateway Seed to locate headquarters, warehouse on Nash Road

Site preparation work is underway in Scott City for a new corporate headquarters and warehouse for Gateway Seed, currently based in Nashville, Illinois.

A seller of seed corn and soybeans, Gateway purchased 12 acres along Nash Road just west of Fabick Equipment and has plans of employing five full-time staff.

Gateway, founded in 1997, was purchased by current owner/CEO Trey Curtis two years ago.

"The first phase of construction will be for a 100-foot-by-100-foot warehouse with an additional 2,400-square-feet of office space," said Curtis, who added Gateway expects to expand later.