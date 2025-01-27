All sections
BusinessJanuary 27, 2025

Gasoline prices steady, but diesel prices on rise

Gasoline prices remain stable, but diesel sees a notable increase. The national average for regular fuel is slightly down, while diesel jumps from $3.62 to $3.67 per gallon. Missouri follows a similar trend.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro

Not much has changed to gasoline prices in the last week. The national average for regular fuel is down a penny to $3.12 a gallon. Missouri’s average for the same has risen 2 cents over the last week to $2.83 per gallon.

The number of states with average fuel costs below $3 a gallon has declined sharply over the last few weeks, with now only 22 states meeting that criterion.

Diesel prices have risen more sharply, with the national average for a gallon jumping from $3.62 to $3.67, and Missouri’s from $3.25 to $3.32 this week.

Mississippi retains the lowest average for regular fuel at $2.68 a gallon. Hawaii has the most expensive average, as it has for months, at $4.54 per gallon.

County averages Monday (per AAA)

Bollinger: $2.75;

Cape Girardeau: $2.84;

Perry: $2.79;

Scott: $2.91.

Price ranges Monday (per GasBuddy)

Cape Girardeau: $2.67 to $3.09;

Jackson: $2.64 to $2.76;

Marble Hill: $2.59 to $2.79;

Perryville: $2.69 to $2.92;

Scott City: $2.89.

