Gasoline prices steady, but diesel prices on rise

Not much has changed to gasoline prices in the last week. The national average for regular fuel is down a penny to $3.12 a gallon. Missouri’s average for the same has risen 2 cents over the last week to $2.83 per gallon.

The number of states with average fuel costs below $3 a gallon has declined sharply over the last few weeks, with now only 22 states meeting that criterion.

Diesel prices have risen more sharply, with the national average for a gallon jumping from $3.62 to $3.67, and Missouri’s from $3.25 to $3.32 this week.

Mississippi retains the lowest average for regular fuel at $2.68 a gallon. Hawaii has the most expensive average, as it has for months, at $4.54 per gallon.

County averages Monday (per AAA)

Bollinger: $2.75;

Cape Girardeau: $2.84;

Perry: $2.79;