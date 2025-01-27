Gasoline prices steady, but diesel prices on rise

Not much has changed to gasoline prices in the last week. The national average for regular fuel is down a penny to $3.12 a gallon. Missouri’s average for the same has risen 2 cents over the last week to $2.83 per gallon.
The number of states with average fuel costs below $3 a gallon has declined sharply over the last few weeks, with now only 22 states meeting that criterion.
Diesel prices have risen more sharply, with the national average for a gallon jumping from $3.62 to $3.67, and Missouri’s from $3.25 to $3.32 this week.
Mississippi retains the lowest average for regular fuel at $2.68 a gallon. Hawaii has the most expensive average, as it has for months, at $4.54 per gallon.
County averages Monday (per AAA)
Bollinger: $2.75;
Cape Girardeau: $2.84;
Perry: $2.79;
Scott: $2.91.
Price ranges Monday (per GasBuddy)
Cape Girardeau: $2.67 to $3.09;
Jackson: $2.64 to $2.76;
Marble Hill: $2.59 to $2.79;
Perryville: $2.69 to $2.92;
Scott City: $2.89.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.