Gasoline prices stay still after month of lowered costs

After a month of straight decline, the national average for regular gasoline has not fallen. It stands at $3.59 a gallon, the same as last week.

The Show Me State’s average stood fell to $3.16 a gallon, the nation’s seventh cheapest for regular gasoline. Only Mississippi, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Louisiana and Texas have cheaper averages for gasoline. California’s average remained the nation’s highest at $5.14 a gallon.

The average for diesel gasoline stood at $3.86 per gallon nationally and $3.49 per gallon in Missouri, both slightly cheaper than last week.

County averages Monday (per AAA)

* Cape Girardeau: $3.16;

* Perry: $3.21;

* Scott: $3.26.