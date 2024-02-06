Gasoline prices stay still after month of lowered costs

After a month of straight decline, the national average for regular gasoline has not fallen. It stands at $3.59 a gallon, the same as last week.
The Show Me State’s average stood fell to $3.16 a gallon, the nation’s seventh cheapest for regular gasoline. Only Mississippi, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Louisiana and Texas have cheaper averages for gasoline. California’s average remained the nation’s highest at $5.14 a gallon.
The average for diesel gasoline stood at $3.86 per gallon nationally and $3.49 per gallon in Missouri, both slightly cheaper than last week.
* Cape Girardeau: $3.16;
* Perry: $3.21;
* Scott: $3.26.
* Cape Girardeau: $3.04 to $3.09;
* Jackson: $2.95 to $2.99;
* Perryville: $3.09 to $3.19;
* Scott City: $3.29.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.