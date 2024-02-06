All sections
BusinessMay 27, 2024

Gasoline prices stay still after month of lowered costs

After a month of lowering fuel prices, gas costs are not slowing as quickly as before.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Gas prices remained largely the same, with some increases over the week. In Jackson, prices can be found below $3 a gallon.
Gas prices remained largely the same, with some increases over the week. In Jackson, prices can be found below $3 a gallon.Claire Rush ~ Associated Press, file

After a month of straight decline, the national average for regular gasoline has not fallen. It stands at $3.59 a gallon, the same as last week.

The Show Me State’s average stood fell to $3.16 a gallon, the nation’s seventh cheapest for regular gasoline. Only Mississippi, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Louisiana and Texas have cheaper averages for gasoline. California’s average remained the nation’s highest at $5.14 a gallon.

The average for diesel gasoline stood at $3.86 per gallon nationally and $3.49 per gallon in Missouri, both slightly cheaper than last week.

County averages Monday (per AAA)

* Cape Girardeau: $3.16;

* Perry: $3.21;

* Scott: $3.26.

Price ranges Monday (per GasBuddy)

* Cape Girardeau: $3.04 to $3.09;

* Jackson: $2.95 to $2.99;

* Perryville: $3.09 to $3.19;

* Scott City: $3.29.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

