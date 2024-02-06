Gasoline prices plummet following hurricane

The national average for regular gasoline dropped 5 cents over the last week in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. It now stands at just $3.17 a gallon, and some of the hardest-hit states, such as North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee, have among the cheapest gas prices in the nation.
Missouri’s average of $2.80 was 7 cents cheaper than last week. Diesel average per gallon were $3.25 in Missouri and $3.57 nationally.
County averages Monday (per AAA)
Bollinger: $2.82;
Cape Girardeau: $2.86;
Perry: $2.74;
Scott: $2.85.
Price ranges Monday (per GasBuddy)
Cape Girardeau: $2.79 to $3.12;
Jackson: $2.65 to $2.91;
Marble Hill: $2.79 to $2.89;
Perryville: $2.69 to $2.89;
Scott City: $2.89.
