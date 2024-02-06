Gasoline prices plummet following hurricane

The national average for regular gasoline dropped 5 cents over the last week in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. It now stands at just $3.17 a gallon, and some of the hardest-hit states, such as North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee, have among the cheapest gas prices in the nation.

Missouri’s average of $2.80 was 7 cents cheaper than last week. Diesel average per gallon were $3.25 in Missouri and $3.57 nationally.

County averages Monday (per AAA)

Bollinger: $2.82;

Cape Girardeau: $2.86;

Perry: $2.74;

Scott: $2.85.