According to the most recent data from GasBuddy, a tech firm monitoring real-time gasoline prices in the United States, Canada and Australia, the average U.S. price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas increased 2.9 cents from a week ago to $3.30. Gas is $1.09 more expensive than at this time in 2020.
In GasBuddy's spot check of service stations in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City on Friday, prices ranged from $2.94 to $3.09.
The national price of diesel went up 7.8 cents in the past week to $3.53 per gallon.
"The national average closed the week by climbing to yet another fresh seven-year high, as the price of oil continues to drag gas prices along for a wild ride," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
"With OPEC holding back oil production and with strong global oil demand, the situation will no doubt pave the road with even higher gas prices in the weeks ahead," DeHaan added. "Unless several bottlenecks ease, including supply chains and low global inventories of oil, natural gas and coal, we'll be stuck feeling the pinch of rising oil and gasoline prices. The bad news is that for now, all I see is the upward trend at the pump continuing into the weeks ahead with no sign of relief just yet."
Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.