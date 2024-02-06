All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
BusinessOctober 25, 2021
GasBuddy reports gas price volatility continues with local per gallon prices around $3
According to the most recent data from GasBuddy, a tech firm monitoring real-time gasoline prices in the United States, Canada and Australia, the average U.S. price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas increased 2.9 cents from a week ago to $3.30. Gas is $1.09 more expensive than at this time in 2020...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Kim Ziegler of Kelso, Missouri, fills up her gas tank at a Rhodes 101 gas station on Independence Street on Sept. 17, 2019, in Cape Girardeau.
Kim Ziegler of Kelso, Missouri, fills up her gas tank at a Rhodes 101 gas station on Independence Street on Sept. 17, 2019, in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

According to the most recent data from GasBuddy, a tech firm monitoring real-time gasoline prices in the United States, Canada and Australia, the average U.S. price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas increased 2.9 cents from a week ago to $3.30. Gas is $1.09 more expensive than at this time in 2020.

In GasBuddy's spot check of service stations in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City on Friday, prices ranged from $2.94 to $3.09.

The national price of diesel went up 7.8 cents in the past week to $3.53 per gallon.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"The national average closed the week by climbing to yet another fresh seven-year high, as the price of oil continues to drag gas prices along for a wild ride," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

"With OPEC holding back oil production and with strong global oil demand, the situation will no doubt pave the road with even higher gas prices in the weeks ahead," DeHaan added. "Unless several bottlenecks ease, including supply chains and low global inventories of oil, natural gas and coal, we'll be stuck feeling the pinch of rising oil and gasoline prices. The bad news is that for now, all I see is the upward trend at the pump continuing into the weeks ahead with no sign of relief just yet."

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessSep. 25
Stock market today: Asian shares extend gains after China-dr...
BusinessSep. 24
Wall Street drifts to more records after Chinese stocks soar
BusinessSep. 24
Cape Girardeau man’s merchant services provider tops Entrepr...
BusinessSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Busine...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
New ownership, locations for several Cape Girardeau businesses
BusinessSep. 22
New ownership, locations for several Cape Girardeau businesses
Saint Francis hires new gastroenterology specialist
BusinessSep. 22
Saint Francis hires new gastroenterology specialist
Two Cape Girardeau ribbon-cuttings planned
BusinessSep. 22
Two Cape Girardeau ribbon-cuttings planned
Local banker weighs in on Fed interest rate cut
BusinessSep. 22
Local banker weighs in on Fed interest rate cut
Cape-Kil celebrates 75 years of pest control
BusinessSep. 22
Cape-Kil celebrates 75 years of pest control
Businesswomen’s conference to be held in Perryville
BusinessSep. 22
Businesswomen’s conference to be held in Perryville
Gas prices continue decline
BusinessSep. 22
Gas prices continue decline
Outside the Office: Daniel Cook's journey from shop class to crafting unique cigar box guitars
BusinessSep. 21
Outside the Office: Daniel Cook's journey from shop class to crafting unique cigar box guitars
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy