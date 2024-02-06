According to the most recent data from GasBuddy, a tech firm monitoring real-time gasoline prices in the United States, Canada and Australia, the average U.S. price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas increased 2.9 cents from a week ago to $3.30. Gas is $1.09 more expensive than at this time in 2020.

In GasBuddy's spot check of service stations in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City on Friday, prices ranged from $2.94 to $3.09.

The national price of diesel went up 7.8 cents in the past week to $3.53 per gallon.