Gas update — Pump price drop ends nationally, still falling locally

Gas prices, after 98 consecutive days of declines nationally, went up incrementally last week to $3.70 per gallon Saturday, according to AAA.

Missouri's statewide average is up 5 cents from a week ago to $3.37 a gallon.

Fluctuating oil prices and tight supply because of planned and unplanned maintenance work at refineries on the West Coast and Midwest are contributing to rising pump prices, the auto club federation said.