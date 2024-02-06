All sections
BusinessSeptember 26, 2022

Gas update — Pump price drop ends nationally, still falling locally

Gas prices, after 98 consecutive days of declines nationally, went up incrementally last week to $3.70 per gallon Saturday, according to AAA. Missouri's statewide average is up 5 cents from a week ago to $3.37 a gallon. Fluctuating oil prices and tight supply because of planned and unplanned maintenance work at refineries on the West Coast and Midwest are contributing to rising pump prices, the auto club federation said...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

Gas prices, after 98 consecutive days of declines nationally, went up incrementally last week to $3.70 per gallon Saturday, according to AAA.

Missouri's statewide average is up 5 cents from a week ago to $3.37 a gallon.

Fluctuating oil prices and tight supply because of planned and unplanned maintenance work at refineries on the West Coast and Midwest are contributing to rising pump prices, the auto club federation said.

Locally, pump prices continue to drop, albeit slowly, according to statistics compiled by GasBuddy.

Saturday price ranges:

  • Cape Girardeau: $2.98 to $3.19.
  • Jackson: $2.95 to $3.09.
  • Scott City: $3.25 to $3.29.
  • Perryville: $3.09 to $3.29.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business
