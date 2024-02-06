Gas still inching higher

The average U.S. price of a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.66 Saturday, while the average in Missouri was $3.34 — up 13 cents in the past week in the Show Me State and up 30 cents in the past month.

The high cost of oil, auto club federation AAA said, now in the low $80-per-barrel range, is considered the main culprit.

"When the cost of crude passes $80, a lot of upward pressure is put on pump prices," AAA spokesman Andrew Gross said. "Drivers will likely see incremental prices increases in the short term."

By way of perspective, the average Missouri gas price was 44 cents higher one year ago.