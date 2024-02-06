Gas prices stuck in neutral, AAA says

Gas prices nationally were flat over the past week, dropping just a penny to $3.41 since one week ago.

Slack demand for gas and waffling oil prices have the national average price, in words of auto club federation AAA, "stuck in neutral."

In Missouri, the statewide average Monday for regular gasoline was $3.05, down 5 cents from a week ago and down 12 cents from this time last year.

Diesel prices in the Show Me State are down 6 cents in the past seven days but up 42 cents from February 2022.