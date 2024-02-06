Gas prices stuck in neutral

Missouri regular gas is sixth lowest in the nation with the average price Saturday, June 3, of $3.19 a gallon, tied with Tennessee, according to auto club federation AAA.

Show Me State average prices are down 3 cents in the last week, 11 cents in the last month and down $1,16 to $4.35 per gallon since one year ago.

Mississippi boasts America's cheapest petrol at $2.97, with Arkansas, Alabama, Texas and Louisiana also showing prices less expensive than the Show Me State.

California remains the most expensive state to fill up at $4.86 on Saturday.