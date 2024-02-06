Gas prices stuck in neutral

Missouri regular gas is sixth lowest in the nation with the average price Saturday, June 3, of $3.19 a gallon, tied with Tennessee, according to auto club federation AAA.
Show Me State average prices are down 3 cents in the last week, 11 cents in the last month and down $1,16 to $4.35 per gallon since one year ago.
Mississippi boasts America's cheapest petrol at $2.97, with Arkansas, Alabama, Texas and Louisiana also showing prices less expensive than the Show Me State.
California remains the most expensive state to fill up at $4.86 on Saturday.
An estimated 37 million Americans hit the road over Memorial Day weekend, AAA reported.
"Although millions hit the road last weekend, gasoline demand fell," said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesman. "Meanwhile, the cost for a barrel of oil dropped below $70 per barrel. Pump prices could dip further as the start of summer approaches."
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.