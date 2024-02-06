Gas prices 'stuck in neutral'

Auto club federation AAA said gas prices Saturday, March 25, were "stuck in neutral" amid recession fears and with more Americans hitting the road with the advent of better weather.
The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded in the U.S. fell to $3.44, with Missouri's average recorded at $3.03, with the Show Me State price down 2 cents in the past week and down 75 cents from a year ago.
