BusinessOctober 3, 2022

Gas prices still heading upward in U.S., down in Missouri

National average price recorded Sunday for a gallon of regular gasoline in the U.S. has gone up 8 cents in a week's time to $3.79. The full impact on pump prices because of Hurricane Ian, now downgraded to a tropical storm, is unknown, but AAA analysts say the gasoline supply is tightening and demand by consumers is increasing...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
The national average Sunday for a gallon of unleaded stood at $3.79, according to AAA.
The national average Sunday for a gallon of unleaded stood at $3.79, according to AAA.Associated Press file

National average price recorded Sunday for a gallon of regular gasoline in the U.S. has gone up 8 cents in a week's time to $3.79.

The full impact on pump prices because of Hurricane Ian, now downgraded to a tropical storm, is unknown, but AAA analysts say the gasoline supply is tightening and demand by consumers is increasing.

It's a different story in the Show Me State.

Missouri's statewide average held steady Sunday from Friday's $3.34 and is down 3 cents from a week ago.

Local ranges

  • Cape Girardeau: $2.98 to $3.19
  • Jackson: $2.91 to $3.09
  • Perryville: $3.09 to $3.19
  • Scott City: $3.21 to $3.25

