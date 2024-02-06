Gas prices still heading upward in U.S., down in Missouri

National average price recorded Sunday for a gallon of regular gasoline in the U.S. has gone up 8 cents in a week's time to $3.79.
The full impact on pump prices because of Hurricane Ian, now downgraded to a tropical storm, is unknown, but AAA analysts say the gasoline supply is tightening and demand by consumers is increasing.
It's a different story in the Show Me State.
Missouri's statewide average held steady Sunday from Friday's $3.34 and is down 3 cents from a week ago.
