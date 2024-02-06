Gas prices still dropping, may go higher soon

Gas prices have steadily fallen this summer but a change in direction may be coming, energy analysts caution.

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline stood at $4.23 Saturday, representing a 2 cent fall from Friday, a 15 cent drop from a week ago and a 62 cent reduction from a month ago.

While pump price declines have been seen for weeks, Energy Information Administration data could suggest the worm may soon turn.

EIA said rebounding gas demand is indicated, with 8.52 million barrels of oil being refined per day increasing to 9.25 million this past week.

In Missouri, the average statewide regular price was $3.87 Saturday.