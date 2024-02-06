Gas prices steady despite stock market drop

Despite a broad decline in the stock market, triggered by recent bank failures led by Silicon Valley Bank, gas prices held steady in what was a calm week at the nation's service station pumps.
The average U.S. price for a gallon of regular was $3.45 Saturday, with Missouri's average of $3.05 unchanged from a week ago and down 2 cents from a month ago, according to auto club federation AAA.
