BusinessFebruary 19, 2024

Gas prices soar even higher

There was no reprieve for high gas prices over the past week. Prices instead grew even higher in every metric. In Southeast Missouri, county prices for regular gas surged by an average of up to 7 cents. City prices have started to surpass $3 a gallon...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Lisa Elfrink of Fruitland pumps gas Friday, Feb. 16, at Acee's at 2017 Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau. Fuel prices have skyrocketed in Cape Girardeau and throughout the country.
Lisa Elfrink of Fruitland pumps gas Friday, Feb. 16, at Acee's at 2017 Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau. Fuel prices have skyrocketed in Cape Girardeau and throughout the country.Christopher Borro

There was no reprieve for high gas prices over the past week. Prices instead grew even higher in every metric.

In Southeast Missouri, county prices for regular gas surged by an average of up to 7 cents. City prices have started to surpass $3 a gallon.

The national average for a gallon of regular gas jumped from $3.20 last week to $3.28 this week. In Missouri, the average price leapt from $2.81 to $2.88 a gallon.

Diesel prices rose to averages of $4.11 per gallon nationally and $3.69 per gallon in Missouri.

Hawaii maintained its hold on the most expensive average regular fuel cost at $4.70 a gallon. Wyoming's average cost is still the lowest, though it has leapt 10 cents to $2.80 a gallon.

County averages Sunday (per AAA)

  • Cape Girardeau: $2.97;
  • Perry: $2.90;
  • Scott: $3.07.

Price ranges Sunday (per GasBuddy)

  • Cape Girardeau: $$2.89 to $3.09;
  • Jackson: $2.81 to $2.99;
  • Perryville: $2.79 to $2.99;
  • Scott City: $2.99.

