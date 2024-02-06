Gas prices soar even higher

There was no reprieve for high gas prices over the past week. Prices instead grew even higher in every metric.

In Southeast Missouri, county prices for regular gas surged by an average of up to 7 cents. City prices have started to surpass $3 a gallon.

The national average for a gallon of regular gas jumped from $3.20 last week to $3.28 this week. In Missouri, the average price leapt from $2.81 to $2.88 a gallon.

Diesel prices rose to averages of $4.11 per gallon nationally and $3.69 per gallon in Missouri.

Hawaii maintained its hold on the most expensive average regular fuel cost at $4.70 a gallon. Wyoming's average cost is still the lowest, though it has leapt 10 cents to $2.80 a gallon.