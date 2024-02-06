All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessOctober 17, 2022

Gas prices showing small drop nationally

Prices at the pump fell for the third consecutive day as the U.S. average for a gallon of gas dropped to $3.89 Saturday. AAA analysts credit the slight decline to a slide in crude oil cost, precipitated by renewed fears of a recession, and by a decline in demand because of the arrival of colder weather...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A customer pumps gas at an Exxon station May 10 in Miami, Florida. Gas prices, after a brief decline this fall, continue to head upward in the U.S.
A customer pumps gas at an Exxon station May 10 in Miami, Florida. Gas prices, after a brief decline this fall, continue to head upward in the U.S.AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

Prices at the pump fell for the third consecutive day as the U.S. average for a gallon of gas dropped to $3.89 Saturday.

AAA analysts credit the slight decline to a slide in crude oil cost, precipitated by renewed fears of a recession, and by a decline in demand because of the arrival of colder weather.

In Missouri, the statewide average is $3.47, unchanged from a week ago, but 14 cents higher than a month ago.

One year ago, the average Show Me State pump price was $2.97.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Local gas ranges Saturday

  • Cape Girardeau: $3.39 to $3.59
  • Jackson: $3.35 to $3.55
  • Scott City: $3.49 to $3.59
  • Perryville: $3.35 to $3.49

Because of rapid volatility in the market, the Southeast Missourian does not assign prices to specific local service stations.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 27
Stock market today: Losses for Big Tech pull US indexes lowe...
BusinessNov. 26
Stock market today: Wall Street hits records despite tariff ...
BusinessNov. 26
Sponsored: River Radio keeps community connected and enterta...
BusinessNov. 26
Midwest Y’allternative brings alt boutique to Broadway

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Walmart becomes latest - and biggest - company to roll back its DEI policies
BusinessNov. 26
Walmart becomes latest - and biggest - company to roll back its DEI policies
Late night Insomnia Cookies bakery to open in Cape Girardeau
BusinessNov. 25
Late night Insomnia Cookies bakery to open in Cape Girardeau
Jackson IT business finalist for industry award
BusinessNov. 25
Jackson IT business finalist for industry award
Mercy Southeast adds virtual ICU capabilities
BusinessNov. 25
Mercy Southeast adds virtual ICU capabilities
Saint Francis hires new nurse practitioner, physician assistants
BusinessNov. 25
Saint Francis hires new nurse practitioner, physician assistants
Missouri gas prices on rise
BusinessNov. 25
Missouri gas prices on rise
Papa Johns, Media Leaf apply for business licenses
BusinessNov. 25
Papa Johns, Media Leaf apply for business licenses
Old Town Cape celebrates Small Business Saturday with bingo event
BusinessNov. 25
Old Town Cape celebrates Small Business Saturday with bingo event
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy