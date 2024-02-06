Gas prices showing small drop nationally

Prices at the pump fell for the third consecutive day as the U.S. average for a gallon of gas dropped to $3.89 Saturday.
AAA analysts credit the slight decline to a slide in crude oil cost, precipitated by renewed fears of a recession, and by a decline in demand because of the arrival of colder weather.
In Missouri, the statewide average is $3.47, unchanged from a week ago, but 14 cents higher than a month ago.
One year ago, the average Show Me State pump price was $2.97.
Because of rapid volatility in the market, the Southeast Missourian does not assign prices to specific local service stations.
