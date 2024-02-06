All sections
Business
November 22, 2021

Gas prices showing small decline, the first in months, ahead of Thanksgiving

The price of a gallon of unleaded gasoline, as noted Tuesday by Gas Buddy, has actually fallen for the first time in months. The average national price went down 2.6 cents from the week prior to $3.40 per gallon. However, the price of a gallon remains $1.28 higher than it was at this time in 2020...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Andrea Holly fills up on gas at Rhodes 101 on Independence Street on May 12 in Cape Girardeau.
Andrea Holly fills up on gas at Rhodes 101 on Independence Street on May 12 in Cape Girardeau.Sarah Yenesel

The price of a gallon of unleaded gasoline, as noted Tuesday by Gas Buddy, has actually fallen for the first time in months.

The average national price went down 2.6 cents from the week prior to $3.40 per gallon.

However, the price of a gallon remains $1.28 higher than it was at this time in 2020.

Gas Buddy, a tech company based in Boston, operates websites promising real-time gas prices at more than 150,000 service stations — mainly in the U.S., but also in Canada and Australia.

"As the price of oil continues to struggle, with COVID cases flaring up and anxiety over demand starts rising, motorists are nonetheless likely to see the declines continue through this coming week," said Gas Buddy petroleum analyst Patrick DeHaan. "While it is not known how long market conditions will continue to push gas prices down, it appears the fall should last through Thanksgiving."

Gas Buddy's spot check of service stations Friday in Cape Girardeau County revealed some of the lowest prices reported ranged from $2.95 to $3.05 a gallon.

Story Tags
Business
