Gas prices show no sign of slowing

For those thinking about a reprieve from high gas prices, think again: the national average has jumped to $3.60 a gallon for regular gasoline, up 7 cents from last week. Missouri's average remained at around $3.25 a gallon.
Colorado's average is the lowest for regular gasoline at $3.07 a gallon, while California's is the highest at $5.28, a 17-cent increase over last week.
* Cape Girardeau: $3.19 to $3.29;
* Jackson: $3.14 to $3.29;
* Perryville: $3.19 to $3.29;
* Scott City: $3.19 to $3.29
