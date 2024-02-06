Gas prices show no sign of slowing

For those thinking about a reprieve from high gas prices, think again: the national average has jumped to $3.60 a gallon for regular gasoline, up 7 cents from last week. Missouri's average remained at around $3.25 a gallon.

Colorado's average is the lowest for regular gasoline at $3.07 a gallon, while California's is the highest at $5.28, a 17-cent increase over last week.

City price ranges Sunday (per GasBuddy)

* Cape Girardeau: $3.19 to $3.29;