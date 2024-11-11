Gas prices should remain cyclical after election, analyst predicts

Donald Trump will return to the White House after his election victory Tuesday, Nov. 5, but one gas analyst said it would not significantly impact pump prices straight away.

Patrick De Haan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, said he wouldn’t expect any significant changes in the short term. He predicted gas prices would be lower in the winter and higher in the summer, but said this is a regular cycle such prices go through each year.

“The seasonality is going to be consistent, meaning you’ll see gas prices move but what you’re seeing will have nothing to do with election results or who’s in the White House, it has everything to do with consumer behavior,” he said. “… Americans start to drive more in late winter, early spring, and we also start the transition back to more expensive summer gasoline.”

De Haan said fuel prices in 2025 would likely be similar to 2024, perhaps moderately lower on average. He predicted the national average would see gas above $3 a gallon in the summer and below $3 a gallon in the winter.

He did say oil prices might be lower, especially if Trump sticks to his pro-oil policies, but that oil companies respond to economic factors more than policy decisions.

As it stands, Missouri’s averages for fuel prices are $2.71 per gallon for regular fuel and $3.17 for diesel. The national averages are $3.08 a gallon for regular fuel and $3.55 for diesel.

County averages Monday (per AAA)

Bollinger: $2.82;

Cape Girardeau: $2.79;