BusinessFebruary 5, 2024

Gas prices see huge increase

National and state gas prices jumped significantly over the last week, while regional prices remained largely the same. A week ago, the average cost for a gallon of regular gasoline in Missouri was $2.65. Now, it's skyrocketed to $2.81. Missouri had the cheapest average fuel prices in the country at the time. Now, nine states' averages cost less...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Drivers fuel their cars Friday, Feb. 2, at the Rhodes 101 gas station at 425 S. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau. While gas prices in the region have remained fairly stable over the past week, prices nationwide have swiftly increased.
Drivers fuel their cars Friday, Feb. 2, at the Rhodes 101 gas station at 425 S. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau. While gas prices in the region have remained fairly stable over the past week, prices nationwide have swiftly increased.Christopher Borro

National and state gas prices jumped significantly over the last week, while regional prices remained largely the same.

A week ago, the average cost for a gallon of regular gasoline in Missouri was $2.65. Now, it's skyrocketed to $2.81.

Missouri had the cheapest average fuel prices in the country at the time. Now, nine states' averages cost less.

The average regular gasoline cost nationwide increased from $3.11 a gallon to $3.15 a gallon.

On a county and city level, prices have not fluctuated by more than a few cents higher or lower over the last week.

Diesel prices have increased slightly, to an average of $3.94 per gallon nationally and $3.48 in Missouri.

Hawaii maintains its distinction of having the most expensive average regular fuel cost at $4.68 a gallon. Wyoming's cost is the lowest, averaging just $2.69 a gallon.

County averages Sunday (per AAA)

  • Cape Girardeau: $2.83;
  • Perry: $2.68;
  • Scott: $2.88.

Price ranges Sunday (per GasBuddy)

  • Cape Girardeau: $2.75 to $2.89;
  • Jackson: $2.59 to $2.79;
  • Perryville: $2.59 to $2.79;
  • Scott City: $2.89.

Do you want more business news? Check out the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissiourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

