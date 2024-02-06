Gas prices see huge increase

National and state gas prices jumped significantly over the last week, while regional prices remained largely the same.

A week ago, the average cost for a gallon of regular gasoline in Missouri was $2.65. Now, it's skyrocketed to $2.81.

Missouri had the cheapest average fuel prices in the country at the time. Now, nine states' averages cost less.

The average regular gasoline cost nationwide increased from $3.11 a gallon to $3.15 a gallon.

On a county and city level, prices have not fluctuated by more than a few cents higher or lower over the last week.

Diesel prices have increased slightly, to an average of $3.94 per gallon nationally and $3.48 in Missouri.