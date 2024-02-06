All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessApril 15, 2024

Gas prices rise nationally, stand fast in Southeast Missouri

As temperatures keep rising, so do gasoline prices, but not in every part of the country. ...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro

As temperatures keep rising, so do gasoline prices, but not in every part of the country.

In Southeast Missouri, prices have remained largely stable week to week. The state’s average for regular gasoline has gone up some 10 cents to $3.35 a gallon.

Nationally, the average for a gallon of regular gas is $3.63, up a few cents from last week.

State averages range from Colorado at $3.08, a 1-cent jump from last week, to California at $5.45, an increase of 17 cents.

The average price for diesel is $4.05 nationally and $3.99 in Missouri.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

County averages Sunday (per AAA)

  • Cape Girardeau: $3.29;
  • Perry: $3.35;
  • Scott: $3.29.

Price ranges Sunday (per GasBuddy)

  • Cape Girardeau: $3.19 to $3.29;
  • Jackson: $3.14 to $3.29;
  • Perryville: $3.19 to $3.39;
  • Scott City: $3.29 to $3.39.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 24
Wall Street finishes mixed after Tesla soars and IBM slumps
BusinessOct. 21
Cape Girardeau Farmers Insurance agent invited to national f...
BusinessOct. 21
Saint Francis Healthcare System hires new gastroenterology s...
BusinessOct. 21
Retirement community groundbreaking among planned ribbon cut...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape chamber event to focus on election processes
BusinessOct. 21
Cape chamber event to focus on election processes
Refinished furniture, chainsaw carvings available at The Rustic Room
BusinessOct. 21
Refinished furniture, chainsaw carvings available at The Rustic Room
Little change to gasoline prices in Missouri
BusinessOct. 21
Little change to gasoline prices in Missouri
Mail carriers reach tentative contract with USPS that includes pay raises and air-conditioned trucks
BusinessOct. 19
Mail carriers reach tentative contract with USPS that includes pay raises and air-conditioned trucks
US to probe Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after pedestrian killed in low visibility conditions
BusinessOct. 18
US to probe Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after pedestrian killed in low visibility conditions
Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser
BusinessOct. 14
Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
BusinessOct. 14
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
BusinessOct. 14
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy