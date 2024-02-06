Gas prices rise nationally, stand fast in Southeast Missouri

As temperatures keep rising, so do gasoline prices, but not in every part of the country.

In Southeast Missouri, prices have remained largely stable week to week. The state’s average for regular gasoline has gone up some 10 cents to $3.35 a gallon.

Nationally, the average for a gallon of regular gas is $3.63, up a few cents from last week.

State averages range from Colorado at $3.08, a 1-cent jump from last week, to California at $5.45, an increase of 17 cents.

The average price for diesel is $4.05 nationally and $3.99 in Missouri.