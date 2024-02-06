Gas prices resume downward slide

Fuel prices are trending downward across the nation, and Southeast Missouri is no exception.
The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $3.11, around 1 cent cheaper than last week's average. Missouri's average as a state increased by a cent to $2.69. However, trends in the Cape Girardeau area tell a different story, with gas prices plunging on a county and city level.
Nationally, Missouri has the fifth-lowest regular gas prices in the country, with Mississippi, the lowest, coming in at $2.66.
California continues to have the most expensive average tank of gas at $4.71 a gallon, though Hawaii's state average is just a cent cheaper.
National diesel prices average at $3.98 a gallon, while in Missouri the average cost of a gallon of diesel fuel is $3.58.
Do you want more business news? Check out the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissiourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.