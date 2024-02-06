Gas prices reflect stagnant demand
Despite the expected demand surge for the Independence Day holiday, gas barely budged in price over the Fourth.
AAA predicted more than 43 million people would hit the road to celebrate the nation's birthday.
However, the national average for a gallon of petrol drifted a penny lower in a week to $3.53 on Saturday, July 8.
Saturday's Missouri average was $3.24, down 2 cents in a week. One year ago, the statewide average was $4.45.
"Gas prices may rise over the next few days based on slightly higher demand," said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesman, "but it could be more of a blip than a trend, and demand may retreat once the holiday is further in the rearview mirror."
Missouri diesel has drifted a dime lower in the last month to a statewide average recorded Saturday of $3.47. At this time in 2022, the heavier weight fuel cost $5.30.
