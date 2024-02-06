All sections
BusinessJuly 10, 2023

Gas prices reflect stagnant demand

Gas prices reflect stagnant demand

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP

Gas prices reflect stagnant demand

Despite the expected demand surge for the Independence Day holiday, gas barely budged in price over the Fourth.

AAA predicted more than 43 million people would hit the road to celebrate the nation's birthday.

However, the national average for a gallon of petrol drifted a penny lower in a week to $3.53 on Saturday, July 8.

Saturday's Missouri average was $3.24, down 2 cents in a week. One year ago, the statewide average was $4.45.

"Gas prices may rise over the next few days based on slightly higher demand," said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesman, "but it could be more of a blip than a trend, and demand may retreat once the holiday is further in the rearview mirror."

County averages Saturday (AAA)

  • Cape Girardeau: $3.04;
  • Perry: $3.04;
  • Scott: $3.08.

City price ranges Saturday (GasBuddy)

  • Cape Girardeau: $2.88 to $3.19;
  • Jackson: 2.89 to $3.14;
  • Perryville: $3.02 to $3.09;
  • Scott City: $2.99 to $3.09.

Missouri diesel has drifted a dime lower in the last month to a statewide average recorded Saturday of $3.47. At this time in 2022, the heavier weight fuel cost $5.30.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter.

Business
